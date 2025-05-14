BREAKING NEWS: Top 2026 Running Back Jonaz Walton Commits to Notre Dame
Top-end 2026 running back Jonaz Walton, out of Carrollton, GA, has committed to Notre Dame.
The 5-9, 205-pounder chose the Fighting Irish over the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and others who pursued Walton heavily before he announced his pledge to Notre Dame on May 14.
Walton is a tremendous pickup for the Notre Dame 2026 recruiting cycle, especially paired with fellow running back Javian Osborne who also recently committed to the Irish. Notre Dame was always going to take two running backs in this class, and it got two of the top-10 in the country.
Truly a remarkable first cycle for new running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider, who joined the staff from Penn State this offseason.
Walton brings power and some shiftiness to the Notre Dame backfield, pairing nicely with his counterpart Osborne, who tends to bounce it outside the tackles more.
The Georgia product is a true "all-purpose back" as he has tallied up over 4,000 yards so far in his high school career, with just over 3,000 yards on the ground and over 900 yards through the air.
At the time of his commitment, the 247Sports Composite has Walton ranked as the nation's No.124 overall player and No.10 running back. If it is able to hang onto both talented backs this cycle, Notre Dame will undoubtedly finish with one of, if not the best running back pairing in the country.
While there is plenty of football film to enjoy and more to come this fall from Walton, check out the speedster also handling business on the track, finishing as the runner-up in the 4A state finals in Georgia.
Finishing just behind Walton in 3rd place is fellow Notre Dame commit Chris 'Bubba' Frazier, who is expected to play wide receiver when he arrives in South Bend. It seems clear that Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman wants speed, speed, and more speed, and that is exactly what he is getting with two of the fastest athletes in the state of Georgia.
Pulling Walton out of the Peach State when nearly every SEC program was all over him is extremely impressive work by this Irish recruiting staff - remarkable stuff.