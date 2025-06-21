Irish Breakdown

Breaking: Notre Dame Lands 4-Star Standout Khary Adams

Mike Mickens boldly bolsters his backfield with the signing of Khary Adams.

Apr 20, 2024; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive backs coach Mike Mickens participates in warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Top 50 overall prospect DB Khary Adams is coming to Notre Dame

Notre Dame DB coach Mike Mickens continues to show why he is one of the rising stars in the ultra-competitive world of college football.

Not only do his defensive units play terrific football on Saturdays, but he also continues to recruit in a way that almost ensures this trend will not end anytime soon.

Khary Adams, the 6-2 Maryland product, 3rd best corner and 36th best overall player in the nation according to 24/7Sports, will be the latest to join Mike Mickens' impressive defensive backfield after his midday commitment to the Irish on Friday, adding both speed and freak athleticism to the Irish unit.

Penn State was looking for a double-dip

Notre Dame beat out Michigan, South Carolina, and most notably, Penn State, which had hopes of adding both Adams and Joey O'Brien to the fold.

Nope. 5-Star prospect Joey O'Brien pledged to the Irish mere hours after Adams made his announcement.

It was the Irish who pulled off the double dip on Penn State. This duo is a huge recruiting win and boost of momentum for the Irish's summer recruiting spurt. Marcus Freeman now has major wins over James Franklin on and off the field.

Notre Dame keeps winning off the field. And with the secondary being put together, the wins should keep coming on it, too.

