Notre Dame Lands 2021 Florida Offensive Tackle Caleb Johnson

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive tackle Caleb Johnson.

The 2021 blocker was previously committed to Auburn, who beat the Irish for his commitment back in May. Led by line coach Jeff Quinn and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the Irish staff stayed engaged with Johnson even after his selection of Auburn, and in the end the result was Notre Dame getting him to flip his commitment.

Johnson, a 6-7, 290-pound tackle, becomes the fifth offensive lineman to commit to Notre Dame in the 2021 class, joining star offensive tackle Blake Fisher, standout guard Rocco Spindler, tackle Joe Alt and guard Pat Coogan.

Johnson is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN. He is graded out as a three-star recruit by Rivals.

He earned offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Auburn, Penn State, Florida State, Tennessee, Miami, Arkansas, Louisville, Utah, Pitt, Purdue, Ole Miss, Virginia, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Arizona State, Syracuse and Rutgers.

Be sure to check out the Class Impact article to get a more thorough analysis of Johnson as a player and what his commitment means for Notre Dame.

