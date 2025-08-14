Notre Dame Football 2025: What Happens If Marcus Freeman Starts 0-2?
Notre Dame couldn't be hotter.
It has the hot head coach in Marcus Freeman, it's red hot on the recruiting trail, and it's expected to do even more in 2025.
But what happens if the unthinkable happens?
What's the perception of Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame if it's an 0-2 start?
When Freeman lost his first game in the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State in 2021 after blowing a 28-7 lead, questions immediately started about whether he was the right man to follow in Brian Kelly's footsteps.
Similar concerns resurfaced in Week 2 of 2022 with a loss to Marshall and a few weeks later with a loss to Stanford. And, of course, there was the disaster of last year's loss to Northern Illinois.
How did Freeman respond? He took the Fighting Irish on a ten-game winning streak to finish the regular season, beat Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State in the College Football Playoff, and was runner-up in the National Championship Game against Ohio State
Surely last year's run cemented Freeman's place at Notre Dame, right? Well, not so fast.
Notre Dame opened up this week as the sixth-ranked team in the first AP preseason rankings, immediately pushing it into championship contender status.
The Irish are no longer just a feel-good story. Despite a career 33-10 record, the expectations are real, and they might be the highest Freeman has faced.
This season will test Freeman's coaching skills from the very start. Notre Dame opens against two tough opponents: the 10th-ranked Miami Hurricanes and 19th-ranked Texas A&M. This is the first time in Freeman's career that he has opened up against two top-25 opponents.
For all of the hype and excitement around Freeman and the Irish, losing at Miami would hardly be a shocker, and the Aggies are dangerous enough to make it a third Week 2 loss for Freeman in the last four years.
The starting quarterback call is the early key
If likely new starting quarterback CJ Carr excels, and the Irish go on a run after the Irish lose those first two games, Freeman will look like a genius. But if the starting quarterback risk of not going after a top transfer does not pay off, the media will have a field day, and Freeman would quickly be questioned.
But if Notre Dame starts 0-2 ...
Purdue, at Arkansas, Boise State, NC State, USC, at Boston College, Navy, at Pitt, Syracuse, at Stanford. Notre Dame could still run the table, make the College Football Playoff, and Freeman would stay the hot head man he is coming into the season.
But that would be flying without a net, and 10-2 in the two biggest games of the year might ruin the College Football Playoff chances, so the answer is simple.
Don't start 0-2, Marcus Freeman.