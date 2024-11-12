Will CFP Committee Keep Ranking SEC Teams Ahead of Notre Dame?
Given how much can change each week in college football, it's easy to understand why a weekly rankings update/show are necessary. However, skipping all of the nonsense and just doing one College Football Playoff selection show seems more efficient to me.
I digress, it gives college football fans like you and I something to talk about every Tuesday when nothing else is going on, so maybe it is a good thing. It is a guaranteed stressor though, usually, with how Notre Dame is placed in the rankings.
Given that Georgia and Miami lost, there (should) be room for Notre Dame to move up, but crazier things have happened. We have yet to truly see how much the committee puts value in great wins (Texas A&M, Louisville) versus how it values bad losses (NIU).
Regardless, one thing that is certain, is ESPN is going to do its best to get as many SEC teams in this tournament as possible. We saw with the first ranking, to no one's surprise, that ESPN's best friends are going to get the edge over other teams.
It's not going to change any time soon, so we might as well accept it. The SEC and ESPN will likely do what they can collectively to get four, maybe five, SEC teams into the tournament.
All Notre Dame can truly do moving forward it continue to win, preferably handily, and hope the SEC continues to cannibalize itself week after week. The more two-loss SEC teams the better at this point if you're a Fighting Irish fan.
The more the SEC beats itself up, the more room there is for the Irish to continue to slowly, but surely slide up into more advantageous ranking slots.
1. Keep winning
2. Hope the big SEC schools continue to lose/get upset
3. Root for Texas A&M and Louisville
There's your gameplan going forward. Keep on pushin' for that No. 5 slot.