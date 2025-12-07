Notre Dame didn't play on Saturday but was perhaps the biggest winner in regard to the College Football Playoff. The Irish were at home in South Bend watching the games, and early help from Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship before Georgia dog-walking Alabama in the SEC championship seem to be enough to get Notre Dame in.



Where will Notre Dame be ranked in the College Football Playoff and which other bubble team gets in?



And who gets left out? Here's a look at my final College Football Playoff projections as the Big Ten championship gets underway in Indianapolis.

Notre Dame's Seeding

It seems pretty clear that Notre Dame is getting in, but what seed will Notre Dame get? What is clear is that Alabama has to move down after their woeful showing against Georgia, which means Notre Dame moves up.



Just how far will Alabama fall? I'll touch on that in a second, but let's get back to the Irish.



Put Notre Dame back at No. 9 as they'll make a trip to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on No. 8 Oklahoma with a trip to the Rose Bowl on the line.

The Final Playoff Spot- Who Gets In?

The field is fairly clear outside of the last spot, so who ends up getting that?



I'll be honest and say that I don't trust the CFP, ESPN, and SEC, who all clearly work together to some degree, but common sense has to come into play at some point.



Alabama not only hasn't looked the part of a playoff team for the last month, but has easily the worst loss of any playoff contender this year as it was whooped at Florida State (5-7) at the start of the year.



Give me Miami to get into the playoff and Alabama to head back to the Citrus Bowl.

CFP Projection - The Field:

So who gets in? Here is what my projected field looks like as we enter the final two games of Saturday night (Big Ten and ACC Championships).



1. Ohio State (assuming Big Ten win - if loss then Indiana)

2. Georgia

3. Indiana (flip with Ohio State if Hoosiers win Big Ten title game)

4. Texas Tech

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Miami (FL)

11. Virginia (assuming ACC championship game victory)

12. Tulane

College Football Playoff Bracket - Based on Projections:

First Round Byes:

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Indiana

4. Texas Tech



First Round Matchups:

5. Oregon vs. 12. Tulane (Eugene, Oregon)

6. Ole Miss vs. 11. Virginia (Oxford, Mississippi)

7. Texas A&M vs. 10. Miami (College Station, Texas)

8. Oklahoma vs. 9. Notre Dame (Norman, Oklahoma)

Projected Second Round Games:



1. Ohio State vs. 9. Notre Dame (Rose Bowl)

4. Texas Tech vs. 5. Oregon (Cotton Bowl)

3, Indiana vs. 6. Ole Miss (Orange Bowl)

2. Georgia vs. 7. Texas A&M (Sugar Bowl)

Projected National Semi-Finals:

1. Ohio State vs. 5. Oregon (Fiesta Bowl)

2. Georgia vs. 3. Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Projected National Championship Game:

1. Ohio State over 3. Indiana (Miami, Florida)