It wasn't easy, but it was enough to get the job done.



The No. 1 Notre Dame men's lacrosse team got by previously unbeaten Ohio State on Saturday, 9-8 in Columbus.



The win moved Notre Dame to 5-0 on the season and was the third-straight of those over a ranked opponent.

Luke Miller paced the Fighting Irish, scoring a career high four goals in the victory. This comes one week after his hat-trick helped Notre Dame beat Maryland.



Josh Yago added a hat trick while dishing out an assist for the Irish.

All the while, Thomas Ricciardelli was exactly what Notre Dame needed between the pipes. He turned away 13 shots on the afternoon, including one in the final moments to keep a 9-8 edge for the Irish.

It wasn't smooth sailing for Notre Dame, as Ohio State rallied to take an 8-7 lead in the fourth quarter. With roughly just seven minutes remaining though, Miller's fourth and final goal re-tied the game. With just under three minutes to play, Yago scored what would become the game-winning goal.

Notre Dame's win wasn't dominant by any means, but it got the job done. The Irish are now 5-0 on the year and get set to host Michigan on Saturday in one of just three remaining true home games this season.