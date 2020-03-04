Chase Claypool On The Rise In Latest Mock Draft

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool and tight end Cole Kmet were two standouts at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, and that’s starting to reflect in their mock draft rankings, at least it is for Claypool.

In the first post-combine mock draft, Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Kmet and Claypool being selected in the second round.

Brugler has Kmet going No. 50 overall to the Chicago Bears. My personal view is that it would be a bit surprising to see Kmet fall down that far. If I was a betting man I would have Kmet in the late first round, but Kmet didn’t hide his affection for the Bears when asked about them at the combine.

Kmet grew up outside of Chicago, which naturally made him a Bears fan, and his hometown team is in desperate need of a tight end since 2017 second round pick Adam Sheehan has been a major disappointment, catching just 26 passes for 249 yards in three years with the Bears.

From the moment he announced he was declaring for the draft it was clear that Kmet was the top tight end in the draft, but there has been a lot of tearing down and nitpicking his game, and his outstanding combine performance didn’t silence those criticisms the way it should have. Kmet’s combination of size and athleticism is truly outstanding, and you can read more about that HERE.

Claypool had a brilliant combine and his stock is on the rise. Brugler has Claypool going No. 62 overall to the Green Bay Packers, where he would reunite with former teammates Equanimeous St. Brown and Dexter Williams.

The combine opened the eyes of many who didn’t seem to appreciate just how dominant Claypool was on the field in 2019. His 4.42 in the 40-yard dash and explosive test numbers showed he has the athleticism to play wide receiver in the NFL.

In Allen Lazard the Packers have a wide receiver with similar size, but Lazard ran a 4.55 at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. Claypool would give the Packers a boost in size and speed across from star wideout Davante Adams.

You can read more about Claypool’s dominant combine performance HERE.

Brugler once had former Irish end Julian Okwara in the first round, but in his latest mock he dropped Okwara all the way down to the bottom of the third round, going No. 92 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.