Ex-Notre Dame, Steelers, and Bengals Veteran Passes Away at 53
Sad news is being reported early Monday as former Notre Dame defensive tackle Oliver Gibson has died at the age of 53.
Gibson was a highly recruited player to Notre Dame during the Lou Holtz era, as the Romeoville, Illinois, product was known for clogging the middle of the line. During his recruitment, Gibson was named the 1989 USA Today Defensive Player of the Year.
After enrolling at Notre Dame in 1990, Gibson eventually found success on the field, helping the Fighting Irish defense during some very special seasons in the early 1990s. After college he was drafted in the 4th round of the 1995 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gibson would play four years for the Steelers before signing as a free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1999, where he would go on to play in 73 games over five seasons, including starting 57-straight games from 1999 through the first half of 2002.
Several took to social media to remember the former Notre Dame, Steelers, and Bengals standout, including former Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco (Johnson).