ESPN Predicts Notre Dame Star Could Fill Key Chicago Bears Need in 2026 NFL Draft
Sure, the 2025 NFL Draft just wrapped up and the 2026 NFL Draft is another 51 weeks away but as you'd expect in this day and age, mock drafts for 2026 are already out. In one of those mock drafts done by ESPN's Jordan Reid, a current Notre Dame star projects to go to a fairly local team to fill a position of need.
Reid calls for Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love to be selected by the Chicago Bears with the 17th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"The Bears didn't address running back until the seventh round last week (Kyle Monangai), so they could be seeking D'Andre Swift's successor in 2026. Their 4.0 yards per rush tied for third worst in the NFL last season. Love was electric for the Irish in 2024, averaging 6.9 yards per carry (10th best in the FBS) en route to 1,125 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He also had 237 receiving yards. He's an explosive strider, and his body control allows him to fit his 6-foot, 206-pound frame through coin slot-sized running lanes." - Jordan Reid, ESPN
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
It goes without saying that it's incredibly early in the process and a lot can and will happen between now and next April. Love was explosive as any running back in college football this past season, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State included. Love however had less than half as many touches as Jeanty despite still putting up an impressive 19 touchdowns and 1,362 scrimmage yards.
For Love and Notre Dame's sake, I hope that health luck is better for the Fighting Irish star this fall. After dominating USC for almost three quarters, Love's knee wasn't the same for the College Football Playoff even with him still putting up impressive numbers.
Love enters his third season at Notre Dame with as much talent as any running back I've seen play for the Fighting Irish in my life. If he's able to keep his health throughout 2025 I don't know if it will be the Chicago Bears but I feel really good about his chances to be taken in the first round.
As for his fit potential fit with the Bears: the young offense has what should be quality NFL talent at a lot of positions but is lacking a younger running back. Add Jeremiyah Love to what the Bears offense could evolve into with new head coach Ben Johnson, an upgraded offensive line, and a better protected Caleb Williams and for the first time since the Sid Luckman days the Bears might actually be cooking with offensive gas.