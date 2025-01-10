Irish Breakdown

Coach Prime Deion Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Marcus Freeman

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders had a message for Marcus Freeman following Thursday's thrilling Notre Dame victory

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry celebrates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman made history with Thursday night's victory over Penn State, becoming the first black head coach to lead his team to an FBS college football national championship appearance.

Freeman is also the first head coach of Asian descent to accomplish the feat.

That feat left Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders (aka Coach Prime) impressed following the game as Sanders put a short but sweet message on social media to Freeman.

A short message but certainly a powerful one from one of the most well-known coaches in all of college football today.

Freeman was asked after the game about that and although he didn't downplay it, he certainly didn't want to take away anything from the accomplishments of the Notre Dame football team.


Freeman and Notre Dame will play for the national championship on Monday, January 20 against the winner of the Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl.

