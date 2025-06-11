Athlon Sports Reveals Notre Dame’s 2025 Postseason Fate
We've nearly reached the midway point of June which means that college football preview magazine time is upon us. Sure, the majority of these things were written months ago, before the transfer portal took full effect and before the latest updates to the College Football Playoff were made.
Still, they're a tradition in college football as rich as kegs and eggs.
I stumbled into the Athlon Sports edition at the grocery store the other night and coughed up the money for the purchase. I won't lie, there is just something about getting a preview magazine that is almost like dipping my toes in magical waters that take me back to a time 20 or so years ago when these things were a lot more relevant.
Anyway, Athlon Sports put out its season predictions in the preview magazine and has high expectations for Notre Dame. The outlet predicted what the College Football Playoff would look like (before the updated rules regarding the top-four seeds were announced). Regardless, it's still fun to look at and dream up regarding the season, even if in a way, it's already outdated.
Athlon Sports Predicts Notre Dame's 2025 Season:
Athlon calls for Notre Dame to earn the No. 7 seed in the College Football Playoff and play host to No. 10 Oregon in a First Round matchup. It has Notre Dame winning that game and meeting second-seeded Penn State, who it has winning the Big Ten, in the Rose Bowl.
Athlon calls for Penn State to get payback on the Fighting Irish for last year's Orange Bowl game and get by. It has the Nittany Lions ultimately getting to the national championship game but falling to top-seeded Texas in it.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
At a younger age I used to get irrationally upset over preseason predictions when they didn't align with what I thought. I've matured from that no longer really care a whole heckuva lot one way or another, but am a bit curious on why Penn State is getting so much love this off-season.
Yes, quarterback Drew Allar and star running back Nick Singleton are back, but the indisputably best player on both sides of the ball for Penn State are off to the NFL in the forms of tight end Tyler Warren and defensive edge Abdul Carter.
Sure, Penn State has the edge returning at quarterback and on the defensive line, but in literally every other spot, I don't see how you wouldn't favor what Notre Dame has to offer.
Again, it doesn't matter, but it feels like there is a lot of groupthinks out there this off-season regarding Penn State, more so because it's the trendy thing to do instead of the pick that makes the most sense.