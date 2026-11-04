The CFP Committee Just Did Notre Dame A Big Favor

The initial CFP ranking reveal is always very interesting as it provides clarity as to the starting viewpoint and philosophy with which each team being considered is viewed.



As for Notre Dame, I think it's safe to say that the number 11 ranking was lower than most in the Notre Dame ecosystem figured the Irish would be. While this ranking is tedious, it provides some clarity moving forward that last year's process didn't, and that is valuable.

The Committee has revealed exactly what it thinks of Notre Dame

Last year, it seemed like the committee played games with Notre Dame's ranking. For the first few weeks, this group had really positive things to say about the Irish, and the ranking reflected that. Notre Dame was in good shape with no indication it would be left out of the field if it won out.

In reality, though, that's exactly what happened as the committee bounced Notre Dame from the field in the final ranking after pushing the illusion that the Irish would be safely in after winning 10 straight games by double digits.

This year, things have started out very differently. Notre Dame is sitting in the 11th spot, with the committee chair talking about the Irish having no "needle-moving" wins to lean on after dropping the only game against a ranked opponent.



I appreciate this level of clarity compared to last year's charade. It's very likely that Notre Dame needs to beat Miami to make the field, and I like knowing that as this process begins.

1️⃣1️⃣ in the College Football Playoff Rankings#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/WN5KEz7qwa — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 4, 2026

This ranking reveal comes at the best possible time for Notre Dame

If ever there was a good time for Notre Dame to realize it isn't near the top five and instead is in the CFP danger zone, this is the perfect week for it, with number one Miami heading to town.



This can all be used as motivation. If the Irish team feels like their BYU performance isn't really who they are, go beat Miami. If Notre Dame feels disrespected by the 11 seed, go beat Miami.

This game feels existential for the Irish overall, for Marcus Freeman, Chris Ash, Mike Denbrock, CJ Carr, and all of the leaders in this program. This is the kind of do-or-die moment that has filled the Notre Dame history books for over a century.

This Notre Dame team needs to write the next chapter, create its own legacy, and show the world that this team is the real deal. Playing in a game like this is why players come to Notre Dame, and it's time to step up, play four solid quarters of physical football, and reclaim control of its own destiny.