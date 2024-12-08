College Football Playoff Field Officially Revealed: Here’s Who Made the Cut
The long awaited 12-Team College Football Playoff field was finally announced on Sunday morning. After a season like very few we've ever seen, the field for the championship chase it set.
Notre Dame knew it was getting in and that it would be playing at home, but what seed it received and who it played remained to be seen.
The Fighting Irish earned the No. -- seed and will take on --
If Notre Dame is to win that matchup, it will play No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
The entire bracket is as follows:
College Football Playoff: First Round Byes
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Boise State
4. Arizona State
College Football Playoff: First Round Hosts
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Notre Dame
8. Ohio State
College Football Playoff: Last Four In
9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. SMU
12. Clemson
College Football Playoff: First Round Matchups:
5. Texas vs. 12. Clemson
6. Penn State vs. 11. SMU
7. Notre Dame vs. 10 Indiana
8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee
College Football Playoff: Quarterfinals Matchups
1. Oregon vs. Ohio State/Tennessee Winner (Rose Bowl)
4. Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson Winner (Peach Bowl)
3. Boise State vs. Penn State/SMU Winner (Fiesta Bowl)
2. Georgia vs. Notre Dame/Indiana Winner (Sugar Bowl)