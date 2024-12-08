Irish Breakdown

College Football Playoff Field Officially Revealed: Here’s Who Made the Cut

Notre Dame lands the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Indiana

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman gestures in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman gestures in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The long awaited 12-Team College Football Playoff field was finally announced on Sunday morning. After a season like very few we've ever seen, the field for the championship chase it set.

Notre Dame knew it was getting in and that it would be playing at home, but what seed it received and who it played remained to be seen.

The Fighting Irish earned the No. -- seed and will take on --

If Notre Dame is to win that matchup, it will play No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

The entire bracket is as follows:

College Football Playoff: First Round Byes

1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Boise State
4. Arizona State

College Football Playoff: First Round Hosts

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price takes the ball against USC
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) scores on a 36-yard touchdown run against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Notre Dame
8. Ohio State

College Football Playoff: Last Four In

Indiana celebrates obliterating Purdue in the 2024 regular season final
Indiana's Mike Katic (56) and the Hoosiers hoist the Old Oaken Bucket after the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. SMU
12. Clemson

College Football Playoff: First Round Matchups:

Penn State football plays Oregon in the Big Ten championship
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) rushes up the field Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Texas vs. 12. Clemson
6. Penn State vs. 11. SMU
7. Notre Dame vs. 10 Indiana
8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee

College Football Playoff: Quarterfinals Matchups

1. Oregon vs. Ohio State/Tennessee Winner (Rose Bowl)

4. Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson Winner (Peach Bowl)

3. Boise State vs. Penn State/SMU Winner (Fiesta Bowl)

2. Georgia vs. Notre Dame/Indiana Winner (Sugar Bowl)

