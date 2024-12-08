Joel Klatt Releases Final College Football Top 10 Rankings
Notre Dame was off for college football's conference championship weekend but that doesn't mean it wasn't impacted by results.
Was the sum of what happened on Friday and Saturday good for Notre Dame or bad?
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt weighed in late Saturday night with his latest college football top 10 rankings. Compared to where the Irish sat last week, it's safe to say Klatt sees the weekend being a win for the Irish.
Below is Joel Klatt's final college football top 10 rankings of the regular season.
Almost Made Top 10: Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Clemson, and SMU
No. 10: Arizona State
Final Record: 11-2 overall
This week: 45-19 win vs. Iowa State in Big 12 Championship
No. 9: Boise State
Final Record: 12-1 overall
This week: 21-7 win vs. UNLV in Mountain West Championship
No. 8: Indiana
Final Record: 11-1 Overall
This Week: Did Not Play
No. 7: Penn State
Final Record: 11-2 Overall
This Week: Lost 45-37 to Oregon in Big Ten Championship
No. 6: Texas
Final Record: 11-2 Overall
This Week: Lost 22-19 to Georgia in SEC Championship
No. 5: Ohio State
Final Record: 10-2 Overall
This Week: Did Not Play
No. 4: Tennessee
Final Record: 10-2 Overall
This Week: Did Not Play
No. 3: Notre Dame
Final Record: 11-1 Overall
This Week: Did Not Play
No. 2: Georgia
Final Record: 11-2 Overall
This Week: 22-19 OT win vs. Texas in SEC Championship game
No. 1: Oregon
Final Record: 13-0 Overall
This Week: 45-37 win vs. Penn State in Big Ten Championship