Joel Klatt Releases Final College Football Top 10 Rankings

Notre Dame moves up yet again in Klatt's rankings

Nick Shepkowski

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt at the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park.
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt at the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park.
Notre Dame was off for college football's conference championship weekend but that doesn't mean it wasn't impacted by results.

Was the sum of what happened on Friday and Saturday good for Notre Dame or bad?

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt weighed in late Saturday night with his latest college football top 10 rankings. Compared to where the Irish sat last week, it's safe to say Klatt sees the weekend being a win for the Irish.

Below is Joel Klatt's final college football top 10 rankings of the regular season.

Almost Made Top 10: Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Clemson, and SMU

No. 10: Arizona State

Final Record: 11-2 overall
This week: 45-19 win vs. Iowa State in Big 12 Championship

No. 9: Boise State

Final Record: 12-1 overall
This week: 21-7 win vs. UNLV in Mountain West Championship

No. 8: Indiana

Final Record: 11-1 Overall
This Week: Did Not Play

No. 7: Penn State

Final Record: 11-2 Overall
This Week: Lost 45-37 to Oregon in Big Ten Championship

No. 6: Texas

Final Record: 11-2 Overall
This Week: Lost 22-19 to Georgia in SEC Championship

No. 5: Ohio State

Final Record: 10-2 Overall
This Week: Did Not Play

No. 4: Tennessee

Final Record: 10-2 Overall
This Week: Did Not Play

No. 3: Notre Dame

Final Record: 11-1 Overall
This Week: Did Not Play

No. 2: Georgia

Final Record: 11-2 Overall
This Week: 22-19 OT win vs. Texas in SEC Championship game

No. 1: Oregon

Final Record: 13-0 Overall
This Week: 45-37 win vs. Penn State in Big Ten Championship

