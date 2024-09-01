College Football Playoff Projections Update: Notre Dame's Win Over Texas A&M Skyrockets Chances
Week 1 of the college football season has mostly wound down following Saturday night's battle between Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Notre Dame's massive win puts the Irish in the drivers seat not just for the College Football Playoff, but to host a home game as a very high seed.
There weren't really any major upsets that had a noticeable impact on what the College Football Playoff will potentially look like but there performances that improved outlooks for some.
Other than Notre Dame, the most major impact I thought there was, was Miami going into the swamp and having it's way with Florida. The Hurricanes have just one game all year against a ranked opponent, one they'll almost certainly be favored in. Their favorable schedule plays as big of factor as my projection for them as does the performance at Florida.
Projected College Football Playoff Field (following Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M)
The top four seeds (conference champions) get first round byes
1. Georgia
2. Miami (FL)
3. Ohio State
4. Utah
5. Notre Dame
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Penn State
9. Alabama
10. Ole Miss
11. Michigan
12. Boise State
Projected College Football Playoff Matchups
First Round:
5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Boise State (Notre Dame Stadium)
6. Oregon vs. 11. Michigan (Autzen Stadium)
7. Texas vs. 10. Ole Miss (Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium)
8. Penn State vs. 9 Alabama (Beaver Stadium)
Second Round:
1. Georgia vs. 9. Alabama
4. Utah vs. 5. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State vs. 6. Oregon
2. Miami (FL) vs. 7. Texas
Semi-Finals:
1. Georgia vs. 5. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State vs. 7. Texas
National Championship:
1. Georgia vs. 3. Ohio State
National Champion:
1. Georgia
Continuing and ALWAYS FREE College Football and Fighting Irish Coverage on Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Notre Dame Records Biggest Road Win in 12 Years - Instant Takeaways
Running College Football Thoughts from Week 1
Lee Corso High on Blue Bloods with College Football Playoff Picks