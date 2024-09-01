Irish Breakdown

College Football Playoff Projections Update: Notre Dame's Win Over Texas A&M Skyrockets Chances

Notre Dame gets over a major hurdle in long path to College Football Playoff

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks free and runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks free and runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Week 1 of the college football season has mostly wound down following Saturday night's battle between Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Notre Dame's massive win puts the Irish in the drivers seat not just for the College Football Playoff, but to host a home game as a very high seed.

There weren't really any major upsets that had a noticeable impact on what the College Football Playoff will potentially look like but there performances that improved outlooks for some.

Other than Notre Dame, the most major impact I thought there was, was Miami going into the swamp and having it's way with Florida. The Hurricanes have just one game all year against a ranked opponent, one they'll almost certainly be favored in. Their favorable schedule plays as big of factor as my projection for them as does the performance at Florida.

Projected College Football Playoff Field (following Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M)

The top four seeds (conference champions) get first round byes

1. Georgia
2. Miami (FL)
3. Ohio State
4. Utah
5. Notre Dame
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Penn State
9. Alabama
10. Ole Miss
11. Michigan
12. Boise State

Projected College Football Playoff Matchups

Penn State's defense celebrates following another tackle for loss vs. West Virginia
Aug 31, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) celebrates after a stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

First Round:
5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Boise State (Notre Dame Stadium)
6. Oregon vs. 11. Michigan (Autzen Stadium)
7. Texas vs. 10. Ole Miss (Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium)
8. Penn State vs. 9 Alabama (Beaver Stadium)

Second Round:
1. Georgia vs. 9. Alabama
4. Utah vs. 5. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State vs. 6. Oregon
2. Miami (FL) vs. 7. Texas

Semi-Finals:
1. Georgia vs. 5. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State vs. 7. Texas

National Championship:
1. Georgia vs. 3. Ohio State

National Champion:
1. Georgia

