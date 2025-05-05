Irish Breakdown

College Football Quiet Stretch: Why No News Might Be the Best News Now

Other than recruiting, for right now, no drama, no big news might not be a bad thing for Notre Dame.

John Kennedy

Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler (8) celebrates during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend.
Spring ball is over, the portal is closed, the NFL draft has taken place, now what?

For football junkies like myself, this is a tough part of the calendar year. The NFL draft has taken place, the transfer portal is closed, and spring ball has wrapped up throughout the country.

This means that the next time we see actual football - I'm not a UFL guy - won't be until August.

While some need and enjoy the break, for others, each day gets x'ed off the calendar on the countdown to camp like a prisoner counting down the days until they breathe fresh free air again.

While this paints a sad picture of a football addict, there is a bright side. There is always recruiting.

Recruiting news in the summer is most welcome to fill the football void, and Notre Dame is gaining momentum on the trail, It looks to have a good summer run in terms of upcoming possible commitments.

This kind of news soothes the parched Irish fan base's souls that are begging for more football like Grandma's lemonade after summer yardwork at noon in mid-July.

Generally speaking, "no news is good news"

From now until fall camp opens, other than recruiting-related items, I'm employing the "no news is good news" philosophy. I can't think of many things outside of talent acquisition that could come out of the Gug complex that would be good news during this down period.

Historically, when real news breaks during this time, it's either injury-related or someone is in trouble with the law and or school.

No thanks to both.

Make no mistake about it, I will certainly find many Irish-related topics to write and talk about, but that is very different than official news coming out of the program. Other than recruiting, "no news is good news" this summer.

