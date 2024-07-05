College Football Win Totals: Predictions for Notre Dame and Independents
The college football win totals will change a little bit here and there - or a lot if there's a major injury or suspension - once fall camps begin, but how about in early July? We're still a few months away, but here's where the values could kick in.
So what should the win totals be for the five independent teams?
First, in the Current Win Total section, we go with the latest totals from BetMGM. Then we have what the win total should be - thinking of this as a pure betting thing with 50/50 calls, possible upsets, and throwing into the mix the possibilities of something weird happening.
Which win totals seem a bit off? Remember, this is for the regular season only and doesn't count bowl or CFP games.
Notre Dame Win Total
Current Win Total: 10.5
What the Win Total Should Be: 10
Make a (July) Call ... Final Record: 10-2
Over or Under? UNDER
- 2024 Notre Dame Preview
This is more of an overall view than specific to the Irish. They could certainly lose at Texas A&M to start the season, maybe drop the Florida State game, and the USC date at the end is a landmine. This should be an 11-1/10-2 team, but if the world gives you a 10.5 win total, you go under unless it's a total heater of a team like Ohio State or Georgia this year.
Oregon State Win Total
Current Win Total: 7.5
What the Win Total Should Be: 6
Make a (July) Call ... Final Record: 6-6
Over or Under? UNDER
- 2024 Oregon State Preview
The schedule isn't that bad, but it's being blown off and forgotten by the public just how much this team lost. It's basically playing a Mountain West schedule with Oregon, Purdue, and Cal thrown in. Eight wins would be a great season, and six are more likely.
UConn Win Total
Current Win Total: 4.5
What the Win Total Should Be: 5.5
Make a (July) Call ... Final Record: 6-6
Over or Under? OVER
- 2024 UConn Preview
Schedules, schedules, SCHEDULES. UConn will beat Merrimack, Buffalo, UMass, and Temple to get to four. Getting that fifth will come against a light and breezy slate.
UMass Win Total
Current Win Total: 3.5
What the Win Total Should Be: 3.5
Make a (July) Call ... Final Record: 3-9
Over or Under? UNDER
- 2024 UMass Preview
The program is way overdue for something positive, but it's not coming. It'll beat Central Connecticut and Wagner, and it'll pull off an upset to get to three wins. That fourth is the issue.
Washington State Win Total
Current Win Total: 7.5
What the Win Total Should Be: 6.5
Make a (July) Call ... Final Record: 7.5
Over or Under? UNDER
- 2024 Washington State Preview
Like Oregon State, Washington State loses enough to struggle. Also like Oregon State, it's playing a Mountain West schedule, but with dates at Washington, against Texas Tech, and at Oregon State. This will be more of a grind than many will expect.
- Notre Dame Football Offense Preview 2024: Irish O Will Take Off