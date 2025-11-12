Notre Dame Beats USC for 4-Star CB Khalil Terry: Start of a Big DB Recruiting Run?

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Khalil Terry has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 185 S from Tustin, CA chose the Fighting Irish over Tennessee and USC⁰⁰“Grateful to keep the journey going in South Bend. Go Irish!”⁰⁰https://t.co/AmnkbunC4m pic.twitter.com/QQxFMv7Zyc