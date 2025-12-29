Notre Dame Is Building Another Elite DB Class — and It’s Already Starting

Notre Dame recruiting is on a level right now that has not been seen since the Lou Holtz era of the late 80s and early 90s. The Fighting Irish staff is bringing in top talent at every position group, but none more than at defensive back.



Led by defensive backs coach Mike Mickens and supplemented by head coach Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame is landing some of the best cornerbacks and safeties in the country year in and year out and that isn't stopping anytime soon.

Why Notre Dame’s 2027 Defensive Back Class Is Taking Shape Early

It wasn't that long ago that Notre Dame was taking commitments from three-stars and hoping for the best. Now, the Irish staff is going after four and five-star talents AND landing them - consistently.



Just in the last several weeks, Notre Dame got pledges from two elite corners in Ace Alston and Xavier Hasan, who were being recruited by the best programs in the country but they both chose to come play and develop under Mickens and Freeman.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 CB Zay Hasan has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 190 CB chose the Fighting Irish over Ohio State, Tennessee, & FSU⁰⁰He’s ranked as the No. 27 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300⁰⁰“Best in NC play in ND ☘️”⁰⁰https://t.co/G7Dj4dFIyF pic.twitter.com/SGg5RA67rN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2025

Alston and Hasan are both rated as top-15 cornerbacks in the country and top-100 talents, with Hasan currently ranked as the more premium pledge, as he is on the cusp of five-star status.



When you factor in committed four-star safety Khalil Terry into the mix as well, you are looking at the makings of yet another elite defensive backs class. Three pledges this early means Notre Dame can go big fish hunting for even more elite prospects, which will surely be music to Mickens' ears.

The promising 2027 cycle, right on the heels of the best defensive backs class in the country in the 2026 class, is setting up Notre Dame to be in the conversation for "DB U" very soon. The Fighting Irish are putting corners and safeties into the NFL at an elite rate right now, only matched by the traditional powers of Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, etc.



Recruits are taking notice of former Notre Dame stars Kyle Hamilton, Xavier Watts, Benjamin Morrison, Alohi Gilman, Harrison Smith and more.

Mike Mickens signed the nation's best defensive back class in the 2026 cycle, and he's off to a strong start in 2027 ‼️



☘️CB Xavier Hasan (No. 46 NATL, No. 7 CB)

☘️CB Ace Alston (No. 128 NATL, No. 12 CB)

☘️S Khalil Terry (No. 168 NATL, No. 16 S)https://t.co/7xTOBTAix0 pic.twitter.com/OtBNoYf4C0 — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) December 15, 2025

With current Notre Dame defensive backs Leonard Moore and Christian Gray looking to be NFL draft picks, as well as Adon Shuler and Tae Johnson well on their way, Notre Dame is in a good spot to be on a consistent run at DB.



Joey O'Brien, Khary Adams, Ayden Pouncey and more are ready to be next up as draft picks coming out of South Bend as well. Unprecedented times at Notre Dame!