Notre Dame Faces Unique Challenge Against Navy’s Attack
Facing Navy is often a lose-lose for Notre Dame
There are aspects of Notre Dame's long-time rivalry that I truly appreciate and cherish. The history, the pageantry, the mutual respect. In many ways, it's a beautiful American story. While I acknowledge and value all of this, the actual yearly football game against Navy, I have less warm feelings about.
It seems to me that playing Navy is often a lose-lose for the Irish.
Even in seasons where Navy is a ranked team, it feels like little credit is given to beating them due to being one of the military academies. On the flipside, should Notre Dame lose to Navy, national ridicule would ensue. There's little on-field benefit to this matchup.
What this matchup is good for, football-wise wise is testing Notre Dame's discipline and attention to detail. Because of the unique offense Navy runs, Irish defenders must be fully locked in and assignment-sound to shut them down. This is less of a test of physical play and more of a test of mental acuity and discipline.
It appears evident that over Notre Dame's off-week, plenty of time was spent on preparing for Navy. Perhaps this explains why the Irish looked a bit out of sorts facing Boston College? If this were indeed the case, Notre Dame should be fully prepared to stop the dangerous Navy offense.
Navy shortens football games, Notre Dame must be locked in
Navy knows that it doesn't have the same level of size, talent, and athleticism as the non-military academies it faces. While many Irish players are on a mission to go to the NFL, Navy's players are on a mission to defend our country.
The offense Navy runs intentionally speeds the game up and eats massive chunks of time off the game clock. What this does is reduce the number of offensive possessions opponents have by an average of three.
This means that aside from defending the option, offensively, the Irish must take advantage of every drive. Empty possessions against Navy lead to dangerous outcomes; the Irish must avoid this at all costs.
This game will enjoy national attention, being a prime-time affair on NBC with Notre Dame squarely in the hunt for a playoff spot. The stakes are high, and the mission is clear. Mike Denbrock's offense must be efficient, and Chris Ash's defense must be locked in.
This is a yearly battle built on respect, and in my case, unique anxiety.