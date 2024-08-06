Deuce Knight Watch: Notre Dame and Auburn Continue to Await News
As the quarterback recruiting world turns.
That's not on daytime TV but once the Olympics are over I'd consider watching that instead of some of what comes across the television set each afternoon.
It would also fit well with current Notre Dame commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, Deuce Knight.
I don't know how much longer I'll be able to say that, though so I figured I would get it out at least one more time here.
As we await something from Knight - further confirmation of his Notre Dame commitment, his official decommitment, or an official flip to Auburn or Ole Miss, one national recruiting expert has enough intel to go ahead and put it out publicly that he thinks Deuce Knight is flipping to Auburn.
Steve Wiltfong of On3 Sports Projects a Knight Flip
Steve Wiltfong is the Vice President of On3 Sports and has a long history of covering college football recruiting for different outlets. On Monday night Wiltfong went out and officially predicted, or as college football recruiting fans call it, made his crystal ball pick for Deuce Knight to flip from Notre Dame to Auburn.
Auburn, not Ole Miss or Notre Dame for Deuce Knight?
The Auburn connection to Deuce Knight came from left field in a hurry. Two weeks ago it seemed there wasn't even a hint of smoke regarding Knight to Auburn, but then a visit to Auburn's campus got the wheels in motion in a big way.
Brian Smith, the recruiting insider forLocked On and recruiting analyst forAuburn Daily recently joined the Locked On Irish podcast with host Tyler Wojciak.
"They (Auburn) were after Julian Lewis for a long and that fell through," said Smith, "and then they went on to try and get an offer to an in-state kid, KJ Lacey. KJ got an (NIL) offer match from Texas and I got a phone call saying he' sticking with that."
Knight had previously been linked to his home state school Ole Miss but at least according to reports, there doesn't appear to be a threat by the Rebels to flip him like there is Auburn.
So what's next for Deuce Knight?
This feels very much like a holding pattern for all parties involved.
The thing with recruiting is that these decisions can essentially be made, but in the modern day NIL world we live in all it takes is one or two phone calls and those "decisions" can qucikly go out the window.
If I had to guess right now I would say that a Deuce Knight flip to Auburn is very likely coming in a matter of days. That's not my reporting, that's me simply seeing one of the most respected college football recruiting insiders putting out that predicition and knowing Wiltfong isn't simply just making that up for clicks and that when he makes a prediction, he hits on over 90% of them for a reason.
It's (probably) not over with Deuce Knight
The biggest takeaway I've had from following recruiting in this modern NIL world is that it's not over until its over. And even then, sometimes it's not over.
I don't know the specifics but say Auburn is offering Deuce Knight an absolute boatload of money in an NIL deal to come play quarterback for the Tigers. Knight is understandably wowed by that and decides that is where he thinks things will work out best overall.
But who's to say that someone in desperate need of a quarterback late in the recruiting cycle doesn't look at Knight and his semi-late flip to Auburn and think he's open for business?
I'm not saying they will but for an example, say Florida, who still doesn't have a quarterback in its 2025 class come November. What if Florida then comes and knocks on Deuce Knight's door and says they have an incredible NIL deal they want to offer him?
Do you think Knight is that beholden to Auburn to not at least listen? Sure, Auburn is closer to home for him but its not like Mississippi to Gainsville is like going to Australia or something.
I'm not saying it will happen, but based on watching this play out with several elite prospects at various positions in recent years, if it's happening at this stage then there is a decent change it will happen again before signing day.
