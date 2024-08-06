Irish In The NFL: 23 Former Notre Dame Athletes in AFC Training Camps
Notre Dame continues to produce NFL players at a high level, evidenced by the amount of former Irish football players on training camp rosters.
Whether it is a highly impactful player such as Kyle Hamilton, or someone that is a longtime locker room presence like Durham Smythe, Notre Dame stakes its claim as one of the best programs in the country at producing NFL talent.
Let's dive in and see where the former Irish stars are making their mark at the highest level. This list will cover the former Notre Dame athletes representing the AFC. Tomorrow will cover the NFC.
AFC East Notre Dame Players
Buffalo Bills
WR Chase Claypool
It's slim pickings overall in the AFC East as the New England Patriots and New York Jets don't currently roster any former Notre Dame players, and it will be an uphill climb for Chase Claypool to make the Bills roster - albeit a good spot to earn some playing time and put his name back on the map with a good pre-season.
Miami Dolphins
OL Liam Eichenberg, TE Durham Smythe
Eichenberg started 38 of 43 career games with the Dolphins since his second round selection in the 2021 draft but looks to be in a competition for a starting spot on the interior this upcoming season. Smythe remains one of the more underrated tight ends in the league and is already on his 3rd contract with Miami.
AFC North Notre Dame Players
There are only three players in the AFC North, but they are much more impactful.
Baltimore Ravens
S Kyle Hamilton, LT Ronnie Stanley
Ronnie Stanley is one of the best blind side protectors in football when healthy. The key for him is staying on the field, as he's only played in 31 games over the past four seasons.
Hamilton made his mark as a rookie in 2022, but his game took off in his sophomore campaign. He was awarded 1st Team All-Pro status and is now one of the top safeties in the game.
Cleveland Browns
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Owusu-Koramoah has been a dynamic playmaker for the Browns for the last three seasons, making his first Pro Bowl in 2023. Many more impressive years are to come for the former Butkus Award winner.
AFC South Notre Dame Players
There's no representation on the Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans, but overall, there's a lot of talent in the AFC South for Notre Dame. Nelson is one of the best guards in football and is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career.
Indianapolis Colts
LG Quenton Nelson, K Spencer Shrader
Shrader signed with the Colts as a UDFA and is battling Matt Gay for the starting job at place kicker.
Houston Texans
OT Blake Fisher, DT Kurt Hinish, OL Jarrett Patterson, CB Troy Pride Jr., WR Ben Skowronek
Houston currently rosters the most former Irish players in the NFL with five. Fisher, a rookie second-round pick, is a lock to make the roster but currently looks to be the main backup at left tackle.
Patterson started seven games as a rookie and enters year two looking to stay off the roster bubble. Hinish and Skowronek have more than outplayed their expectations coming into the NFL.
Benny Skow is in a tough spot after an off-season trade from the Los Angeles Rams but should find himself on the 53-man roster. Count out Hinish if you feel necessary, but I wouldn't. Pride looks to stick on a roster for the first time since his rookie season in 2020.
AFC West Notre Dame Players
Denver Broncos
RB Audric Estime, T Mike McGlinchey, OL Sam Mustipher
McGlinchey signed a huge contract last season and mans the right tackle spot for the Broncos. Estime, as a rookie, will look to move up the running back depth chart that looks pretty wide open. Mustipher has bounced around the league as a reserve lineman and hopes to earn a roster spot, but should stick on a practice squad if not.
Kansas City Chiefs
QB Ian Book, LB Drue Tranquill
Tranquill comes off a solid first season with the Chiefs, that saw him bring home a Lombardi Trophy while Ian Book battles for the QB2 spot behind Patrick Mahomes.
Las Vegas Raiders
TE Michael Mayer
Mayer finds himself in an interesting spot. One year removed as the Raiders second round pick, he is joined in the tight end room with Brock Bowers. I'm sure the Raiders have a plan to utilize both weapons.
Los Angeles Chargers
T Joe Alt, S Alohi Gilman, S Thomas Harper, CB Cam Hart
The Chargers love them some Notre Dame men, and 2024 is no different.
Gilman returns as the likely starter next to Derwin James at safety after a breakout 2023 season.
Joe Alt starts his career as the starting right tackle after his fifth overall selection in this year's draft, and Cam Hart seems to be impressing in camp as a fellow rookie draft selection.
The starting spot opposite Asante Samuel Jr. is his for the taking with a strong preseason. Harper signed as a UDFA and will need to fight to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
