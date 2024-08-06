Notre Dame Football: 5 Things to Know for August 6, 2024
Notre Dame football returns to the playing field in 25 days now when the Fighting Irish will be at Texas A&M for a big-time opening tilt.
When Notre Dame does so though, it'll be shorthanded as the most significant injury to date this fall camp was announced on Monday.
That, the recruiting saga of Deuce Knight, preseason rankings, and an NFL check-in all highlight five things to know about Notre Dame football today.
5. Notre Dame Football in the NFL
Down at Dallas Cowboys training camp things appear to be slowing down for former Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau. That means Liufau is speeding up how he's able to process things at the NFL level and play.
Also around the NFL, Nathan Erbach detailed the 23 former Notre Dame football players currently on NFL training camp rosters in the AFC. On Tuesday, Nathan will take a look at those in the NFC.
4. Notre Dame Cracks Top 10 in Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll
The USA Today released the preseason coaches poll on Monday and Notre Dame checked in seventh nationally. That speaks to the expectations for Notre Dame nationally which are clearly pretty high. We also took a look at just how favorable the nation views Notre Dame's schedule based on where opponents are rated.
3. Notre Dame's Reworked Backfield
Notre Dame lost star running back Audric Estime to the NFL this past off-season. We all know about Jeremiyah Love who will help replace Love, but what about the rest of the running back room? Mason Plummer took an in-depth look at Notre Dame's running backs ahead of the 2024 season.
2. Deuce Knight Recruitment Saga Continues
In some cases no news is good news. In Notre Dame's recruitment of Deuce Knight, no news is bad news. Nothing overly significant happened in the last 24 hours with Deuce Knight's recruitment by Notre Dame, which means nothing likely changed.
Add that together and it would appear it's only a matter of time before he flips to Auburn. Who knows exactly how fast that may be but plenty of recruiting experts out there think it will come "sooner rather than later".
Deuce Knight Flip to Auburn 'Immanent'
1. Notre Dame Loses Starting Left Tackle Charles Jagusah
It was announced Monday that projected starting left tackle Charles Jagusah will miss the entire 2024 season as he tore a pectoral muscle in practice over the weekend. The loss is massive for Notre Dame, as it already has offensive line questions entering the Texas A&M game that will be against one of the nation's most talented defensive lines.
Notre Dame on SI's coverage of Jagusah Injury:
Original News Story
Looking for a positive in wake of Jagusah injury news
Jagusah injured - now what for Notre Dame?
