Entering Saturday, I thought CJ Carr's chances at winning the Heisman Trophy were entirely done.



To be honest, it seemed like it was Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith's in a runaway, but after how things went on Saturday, the conversation has at least been opened up.



That's not to say CJ Carr is by any means a current frontrunner, but based on how things could go over the next few weeks, Carr could skyrocket rather quickly.

Heisman Trophy - The Current Favorite

Despite USC beating Ohio State and Jeremiah Smith having (by his standards) a pedestrian night of 10 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown, he's still the clear favorite.



That said, he's still the clear favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. With how it played Saturday night, though, the idea of Ohio State losing another game and him being punished as a result (not that I agree that should happen) appears much more possible than it did even a few short hours ago.

Heisman Trophy - Miami Candidates

After Smith, a pair of Miami offensive stars are next in line. In whichever order you want to place them, wide receiver Malachi Toney and quarterback Darian Mensah.



Toney is already nearing 1,000 yards and has 11 touchdowns. Each time he touches the ball he's a threat to make a truly spectacular play.



Couple him with Mensah, who has thrown 22 touchdowns to just 1 interception, and you're cooking with gas.



Add in Miami's unbeaten record as it sits 8-0, and you can see why these two are first up behind Smith.

Heisman Trophy - CJ Carr's Path

The path to CJ Carr becoming a possible Heisman Trophy winner is not a betting favorite, but its at least possible to see.



It would take Smith to slow down with Ohio State not getting nearly as much at quarterback with Julian Sayin out, and then Carr to do some serious work against Miami.

Heisman hopeful CJ Carr in Notre Dame's comeback win vs Navy today:



19/29 passing

210 passing yards

2 touchdowns



Next up, top ranked Miami(FL) pic.twitter.com/CAA6MjUSD5 — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) October 31, 2026

How does a player go from clearly trailing to passing another (or two) in a Heisman Trophy race?



Outperform them in a massive game, perhaps the biggest game of the regular season.

That's what Carr has a chance to do on Saturday.



If he balls out against a Miami pass defense that has been suspect to date and leads Notre Dame to victory, he's instantly back in the conversation.



That doesn't mean he's suddenly the favorite, but if he's able to lead Notre Dame to a victory and perform very well throughout, that's the kind of win that can provide a "Heisman Moment" and suddenly launch Carr into serious contention.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

I was one when Notre Dame had a player win a Heisman Trophy last, that happening of course with Tim Brown in 1987.



As much as I'd like to see Carr or any other Notre Dame player win the award, though, it fails completely in comparison to me wanting to see Notre Dame win a national championship.



It's fun and a little exciting to think of the possibilities with Carr and the Heisman Trophy if things were to fall that way, but the important thing to remember is that its the team glory that Marcus Freeman often speaks about that would be the kickstarter to this campaign.