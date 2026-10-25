As if Notre Dame's stunning 28-24 loss at BYU wasn't bad enough when it happened, it only feels worse exactly one week later.



That's because BYU, who vaulted to the No. 2 ranking in the country, followed up one of the biggest wins in the history of its program by getting upset in overtime at UCF, 39-31.

UCF was just 3-3 going into Saturday's game but was able to regularly move the ball against the Cougars. Mix in a Bear Bachmeier interception just before halftime that led to UCF points and a big turning point in the game, and his one-week-long Heisman Trophy campaign is toast.



Add it all together, and it's hard not to think Notre Dame drops in the rankings following its bye week, a feat that is usually fairly difficult to accomplish.

Notre Dame Set to Fall in AP Poll?

Despite losing last week, Notre Dame fell from just No. 2 to No. 4 in the AP Poll. That was a result of losing a game that went down to the very final play and the controversies that came with it.



Mix in a hectic week of upsets around college football last week, and you get Notre Dame falling just two spots.



After BYU's loss to UCF, it's hard to imagine the Fighting Irish aren't punished for that loss no longer carrying the same weight.

No. 1 Miami routed Pittsburgh, a good thing for Notre Dame, while No. 2 BYU was upset and No. 3 Ohio State also had a bye week. Just behind Notre Dame at No. 5, Georgia had the week off as well, while No. 6 Indiana escaped Michigan with a gritty victory that saw no touchdowns scored in regulation.



To me, it's hard to imagine Notre Dame not coming back ranked No. 5 or lower this week, as that loss feels only worse, but Auburn, who upset Georgia last week, was routed by LSU, which perhaps dampens things for Georgia a bit.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Could a loss at BYU serve as the Northern Illinois moment for Notre Dame this year?



No, BYU isn't a MAC school, and I'm not saying that the BYU upset is anywhere near as high on the magnitude of that upset, but could it have a similar effect as the Northern Illinois did?

Not that this Notre Dame accomplished anything as noteworthy as that 2024 team did after winning at Texas A&M, but was it guilty of reading its press clippings a bit too much before that game, and did it impact the incredibly slow start?



Whatever the case, we'll know a whole lot more about this Notre Dame two weeks from today when it hosts No. 1 Miami in South Bend.



Everything still sits in front of this Notre Dame team despite that loss at BYU which only looks worse a week later.



But if it doesn't take care of business against Miami, then that certainly won't matter.