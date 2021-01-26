Does Notre Dame Have A Talent Problem At Wide Receiver?

After Notre Dame's offense struggled for much of the 2020 season and then came up small on the big stage, a narrative emerged that the program lacks talent at wide receiver. It sounded eerily familiar to the one we heard after the offense was dominated by Clemson in 2018.

If Notre Dame's problem in 2020, or any prior season, really about a lack of player talent at wide receiver, or are there bigger issues at hand? That is what we discuss in the latest Irish Breakdown podcast episode.

We kick the show off be setting the stage and discussing the narrative, and we point out that it ultimately begins with comments made by head coach Brian Kelly. The rest of the show discusses whether or not the wide receiver depth chart has, does or will compete with programs like Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

Even when granting the premise that Notre Dame does lack the talent - which we don't necessarily accept - we then discuss if that gap is enough to be create the very wide gap we see in offensive production between Notre Dame and the nation's top programs.

In the podcast we talk about the recruiting difference between Notre Dame and Alabama, for example. The chart we are referencing is here:

Based on the 247Sports composite ranking

