Game Prediction: #9 Georgia Bulldogs vs #8 Cincinnati Bearcats

The undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0) felt like they deserved a shot at the College Football Playoff, but the committee never got them anywhere close to the final four. Cincinnati and head coach Luke Fickell get a strong consolation prize, as the Bearcats get a shot at the #9 Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

It's a program-changing opportunity for Cincinnati, but the Bulldogs are a talented team that is looking to head into the offseason on a high note. Georgia lost some key players to opt-outs, but the number wasn't nearly as big as last season, and the Bulldogs are still the more talented team.

This could be one of the better bowl games, and the Irish Breakdown staff is ready to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Georgia 27, Cincinnati 17

I'm torn on this game, but ultimately I am going with the Bulldogs. I want to go with Cincinnati for several reasons. I like when non-Power 5 programs beat big boys in bowl games, and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is one of the best people in the business. I also think Cincinnati has a very good defense and is overall a well-coached football team.

The problem is Cincinnati simply does not have the overall talent to hang with Georgia, and we now have enough evidence of what a JT Daniels led Bulldog squad looks like. Georgia has rushed for an average of 324 yards per game in its last two wins, and teams having to respect the pass game that Daniels has added to the offense has been a big part of that.

Cincinnati is a tough, well-coached squad but I don't believe they have enough weapons on offense around quarterback Desmond Ridder to really threaten Georgia.

I believe Cincinnati will stay in this game for awhile, and view the 10-point margin as being a byproduct of the Bulldogs pulling away late. Would I be surprised if Cincinnati wins this game? No, but I picked Georgia to get upset by Missouri and the Bulldogs made me look ridiculous for that pick. I won't make that mistake again.

VINCE DEDARIO, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 31, Cincinnati 28

The Bearcats are certainly looking to prove the committee and anyone else who doubted them wrong in this one and they drew a tough matchup with Georgia. The Bulldogs are peaking at the right time with JT Daniels calling the signals for the Bulldogs.

The Bearcats have not given up more than 25 points this season and that mark will certainly be tested in the Peach Bowl. Cincinnati is looking to become the first Group of Five team to win a New Year's Six since Central Florida in 2017. The spread here is interesting set at Georgia by a touchdown.

I am picking Georgia to win, but I would take the Bearcats and the points.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 42, Cincinnati 20

Cincinnati is a team that relies on defense. The Bearcats are holding opponents to 16 points per game. Still, Georgia, led by USC transfer J.T. Daniels, will prove their most formidable opponent yet. With Daniels at quarterback, the Bulldogs' offense is average 41.6 points per game. No longer reliant on running back Zamir White, wide receivers Kearis Jackson, George Pickens, and Jermain Burton will stress the Bearcats.

The AAC has done well in their games against Power 5 opponents in major bowl games; Houston beat Florida State, and UCF won against Auburn, I think Saban disciple Kirby Smart has finally gotten comfortable scoring points - expect Georgia to put on a show.

