Former Notre Dame All-American Passes Away at 62
Former Notre Dame All-American, offensive lineman Larry Williams, died Thursday at 62 years of age. Williams had been serving as the athletic director at the University of San Francisco (USF), a position he held at multiple colleges since his football career came to an end.
According to a statement from USF, Williams was working out on campus Thursday when he suffered a heart-related incident. Williams's passing was first reported by John Canzano on X.
"We extend our heartfelt prayers to Larry's wife, Laura, their children, Kristin, Sean, Scott, Eric, and Louis, as well as their extended family and grandchildren," said USF president Salvador D. Aceves in a statement. "Our thoughts are also with the 250 student-athletes and the coaches and staff who worked closely with Larry."
Larry Williams at Notre Dame
Williams grew up in southern California, attending traditional football powerhouse Mater Dei for high school before attending Notre Dame for college.
Williams attended Notre Dame during a dark era for the football program under head coach Gerry Faust. That didn't keep Williams from starring, however, twice earning second-team All-America honors as an offensive lineman.
Williams would go on to become a 10th-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 1985, and play four seasons there, starting 33 games. Injuries began to run their course and Williams would eventually have stints with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots before retiring following the 1992 season.
Williams returned to Notre Dame in the late nineties and worked in licensing and product marketing for a handful of years before getting into athletic administration. Williams would go on to become athletic director at the University of Portland, Marquette University, University of Akron, and the University of San Francisco.
Social Media Reacts to Larry Williams's Death
Many in the Notre Dame community took to social media Thursday to remember the former star lineman and athletic administrator.
Golic's father played with Williams during their time together at Notre Dame.
Williams is survived by his wife, Laura Lee, who he met while a student at Notre Dame. Laura was an All-American herself for the Fighting Irish, as she starred on the women's tennis team.