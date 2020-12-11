Game Prediction: #17 North Carolina Tar Heels vs #10 Miami Hurricanes

Notre Dame and Clemson will square off next weekend to find out who is the best team in the ACC, but #17 North Carolina and #10 Miami will battle this weekend to find out who the third-best program is in the conference.

Both teams have a lot on the line. For North Carolina its a chance to finish 8-3, and to send a message to recruits that the Tar Heels are back on track under Mack Brown. For Miami its a chance to finish 9-1 and show that Manny Diaz has the program on the rise.

The Irish Breakdown staff has analyzed the game and is has made its predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: North Carolina 38, Miami 24

Miami has done a great job this year of winning games, and the Hurricanes deserve a lot of credit for that. Miami enters this matchup 8-1, with their only loss coming at the hands of #3 Clemson.

The Hurricanes keep winning, but they win ugly. Three of their last four wins were by five points or less, and the Tar Heels are the best team Miami has faced since it lost to Clemson.

Miami has the kind of pass rush that can give North Carolina some problems, much like we saw against Notre Dame. I don't see the Hurricane secondary holding up as well, and North Carolina presents Miami with difficult matchups on the perimeter.

Quarterback Sam Howell bounced back from his poor performance against Notre Dame, and he's going to connect with Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome early and often. That will open up running room for Michael Carter and Javonte Williams.

Miami's offense has a playmaker at quarterback in D'Eriq King, and he has good weapons in Brevin Jordan at tight end and Mike Harley at wide receiver, but I don't think the Hurricanes are capable of getting into a shootout with North Carolina. The pressure of the shootout will result in the turnover problems that plagued Miami early in the season to reappear.

North Carolina will take advantage and pull away in the second half.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: North Carolina 38, Miami 31

North Carolina is coming off a pathetic offensive showing against one of the best defenses in the county for Notre Dame. News flash; Miami's defense isn't Notre Dame's. They have given up over 500 yards to both Clemson and Louiville and over 400 to NC State. You could make a case that the Tar Heels' offense is better than all those but definitely better than two. The Heels are looking for a bounce back performance on offense and they will get a balanced attack from Sam Howell and the running game.

The problem is North Carolina's defense has to deal with D'Eriq King at quarterback for Miami, and he is really good too. This game has all the makings of a shoot out and it could go back and forth the entire way. Some people would side for the home team in a game like this, but with no fans there is just less of a home field advantage. I trust Sam Howell more than King in this one. I'll take the Heels when the final whistle blows.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Miami 49, North Carolina 41

Quarterback D'Eriq King has had a great year, and when the Hurricanes need him most, he's stepped up. The transfer quarterback is completing 64% of his passes and has 20 touchdowns on the season. Miami will need King to effectively throw the ball and most likely make plays with his legs to win.

On the other side, Tar Heel QB Sam Howell is coming off a much-needed 49-9 tune-up victory against Western Carolina, where he completed 87% of his passes. After being sacked six times against Notre Dame, Howell faces an effective pass rush in Miami that averages three sacks per game. He’ll need to avoid the likes of Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche to give the Tar Heels a chance to win.

If Miami wins against North Carolina and Georgia Tech next week, they should find themselves back in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 2017. While they’re not going to the ACC Championship, they should remain focused on finishing the year strong. They’ll win this one in a shootout.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 31, Miami 30

The Tar Heels will trail for much of the afternoon, but a late score pushes North Carolina into the winner's column. Quarterback Sam Howell will lead the offense down the field one last time with his arm, and his legs will carry the pigskin over the goal line for the win with less than thirty seconds remaining.

Look for Hurricanes to spread the football around to the wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. Quarterback D'Eriq King will total 350 yards of offense, but the Hurricane's will struggle to score touchdowns and settle for three field goals. That will be the difference in the game.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 27, Miami 20

A lot of people are high on Miami for winning five games in a row, but outside of the blowout win last week against Duke, the Hurricanes have been in some battles with basically average teams. Forget Sam Howell and the Tar Heel passing attack -- I think North Carolina can move the ball and control the tempo in this one. I like the Tar Heels to win this one ugly.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Miami 31, North Carolina 28

North Carolina has had moments of looking great, but they can't seem to string it together for longer periods of time. Miami has been pretty solid and a bit more consistent for most of the year. Both teams are probably still a year away from being great, but this should make for a fun game.

