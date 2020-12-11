Game Prediction: #15 USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins

The Pac 12 hasn't provided much to the college football scene in 2020, but the matchup between the #15 USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins does provide some intrigue.

USC can clinch a spot in the Pac 12 title with a win, and I have to think a victory would take head coach Clay Helton off the hot seat.

For the Bruins, it would guarantee a winning record and show the first sign of life in the Chip Kelly era in Los Angeles.

The Irish Breakdown staff has analyzed the game and is has made its predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: USC 27, UCLA 22

The Bruins have been a scrappy squad all season, and they are a late turnover away from being 3-1 and owning a win over Oregon. A vastly improved run game has been a driving force behind the improvement. Senior Demetric Felton - a converted wide receiver - and Duke transfer Brittain Brown are averaging 173.6 yards per game and 5.5 yards per rush.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the season off on fire, but an injury forced him out of the next two games. He wasn't as sharp in his first game back, a win over Arizona State, and UCLA will need him to be on top of his game to beat USC.

USC is undefeated, but outside of its thumping of Washington State they have some ugly wins. I expect this game to go a lot like USC's first four wins. It will be back and forth, it will be sloppy at times, but the USC pass game will be good enough to win the game.

UCLA has had some issues stopping the pass this year, and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is coming off his best game of the season. Slovis threw for five touchdowns and completed 78.1% of his passes in the 38-13 win over Washington State, a game the Trojans led 28-0 after just one quarter.

The Trojans have a deep and talented group of receivers, and they present a difficult matchup for the UCLA secondary. Veteran defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro will need to find a way to limit the pass game and force USC to try and run the ball. That, or he'll need his unit to force a few turnovers.

In the end I don't think the Bruins have enough firepower to beat USC, but I do expect it to be a competitive game.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: UCLA 38, USC 35

I will admit I do like this game from an aesthetic point of view. I think it is pretty cool that bot teams wear their home uniforms in this game traditionally. Just adds a pretty sweet pop of color to the game. Now back to reality, the Pac 12 is not a good league. USC is playing for a chance to host the conference title game and UCLA is looking for their first winning season since 2015.

There is a lot on the line in this one even if no one east of the Rocky Mountains will be watching. USC always has a lot of fire power and they are clearly a darling of the CFP committee as they continue to rocket up the rankings. USC is 4-0 and is looking to join Ohio State at 5-0 and heading for a conference game. Both teams can score and this could also lead to a shootout. If you like defense, don't tune in!

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: USC 38, UCLA 35

The PAC-12 got off to a late start due to COVID-19, and their teams are paying for it. Despite USC starting the season 4-0, they have no chance at making the CFP. In Westwood, the Chip Kelly rebuild is still underway. Kelly has gone 7-17 in his first two years as head coach, and the Bruins have clawed their way to a 3-2 record in 2020.

The Trojans look good. They're scoring 33 points per game and only giving up 22. Quarterback Kedon Slovis is off to a hot start and has the USC passing attack ranked 17th in the country.

UCLA can win this game and give Kelly a 2-1 record against rival USC if their defense shows up to play. In their three wins, the Bruins have allowed just 13 points per game compared to 43 in their two losses. The pass defense isn't great for UCLA (61st), and if they're unable to slow Slovis, the victory bell will be painted red, and the virtual crowd will be singing Fight On.

Good offense beats bad defense. Fight On for ol’ SC.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: USC 38, UCLA 24

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis will throw for 400 yards and two touchdowns, as USC's offense will exhaust UCLA's mediocre defense. The Trojans possess too many offensive skill position players for the Bruins to handle, with sophomore wide receiver Drake London being the big receiver UCLA struggles to handle.

The Bruins offense will have its moments, with running back Demetric Felton rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. USC's pass defense will be ready for the challenge against UCLA's passing game, intercepting two passes on the evening, and that will be why the Trojans win the crosstown rivalry game.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: UCLA 31, USC 27

UCLA is 9 points from being undefeated. Normally, preparing for a Chip Kelly offense is taxing enough. Due to COVID-19 protocols, USC's had even less time to prepare for the Bruins.

Additionally, UCLA will have starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson back for the second straight week. That continuity will be invaluable. Also, the Bruins are playing some stout defense this season. I like UCLA to pull the upset.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: USC 38, UCLA 13

USC has not looked all that great this season. They have needed some late game moments to beat some average teams. Luckily for them, UCLA is a bad team. The Trojans should have very few issues as they are playing better and the better team on paper.

