Game Prediction: #1 Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles

The matchup between the No. 1 Clemson Tigers (6-0) and the Boston College Eagles (4-2) took an interesting turn when it was announced that quarterback Trevor Lawrence would miss the game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Clemson still dominates on paper, but not having arguably the best player in the nation certainly makes this a more intriguing matchup.

The Irish Breakdown staff is ready to make predictions for the game.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Clemson 31, Boston College 13

I felt this game was going to be a rout before Lawrence went down, but I don't see the Tigers being quite as dynamic on offense without him. BC will likely load up against the run and force freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to beat them through the air. When you combine that with their issues at wide receiver (relative to past Clemson success at the position), and this game could be a bit closer than expected.

The issue, however, is that Boston College hasn't been great stopping the run this season, even when the opposition isn't great throwing the football (see the recent Virginia Tech game). Unless the Eagles are able to keep the Clemson ground attack in check, this game likely won't be close.

Clemson has the nation's best back in Travis Etienne, but the ground game has been a bit inconsistent this season. The Tigers were held to under 150 yards in wins over Virginia and Syracuse, and they rushed for just 162 yards against Citadel. Of course, in typical Clemson fashion, in the biggest game of the year (Miami) the Tiger offense was at its best, racking up 258 yards in the win over the Hurricanes.

Boston College's only hope is that the offensive line plays up to its preseason billing. Its 264-yard rushing performance against Georgia Tech was impressive, but the Eagles went for under 100 yards in each of their first five games. If they can run the ball against Clemson it should take some of the pressure off quarterback Phil Jurkovec. If this is like the previous five games, and victory is completely on the shoulders of the quarterback, the Eagles simply won't be able to move the ball enough to beat Clemson.

If the run game gets going and the line gives Jurkovec some time, he'll make enough plays to make this game competitive. I just don't think the line and run game will be able to do that.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Clemson 31, Boston College 21

This one obviously took an interesting turn when All-Everything quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night. Now, true freshman DJ Uiagalelei is at the helm of a pretty darn good offense. Last time I checked, arguably the best running back in the game is still playing in Travis Etienne. They will not be as explosive in the pass game without the leadership and talent of Lawrence but let us not forget that Uiagalelei was the #1 QB in the last recruiting class. There may be some freshman bumps but he has the tools around him to pick him up.

The Fighting Phil Jurkovecs have a puncher's chance in this one without Lawrence, and Phil will certainly make some plays in this one, but Clemson isn't #1 only because of their QB. Might be close early but the talent and experience of Clemson will win out in the end.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 45, Boston College 17

Despite the loss of Trevor Lawrence to Covid, Clemson is in good hands. They have a five-star QB that will be stepping in to take over in the meantime. Things will probably be a bit closer in the beginning until he finds his footing and gets comfortable. Top to bottom, Clemson is just loaded with so much talent and should overwhelm BC. Running back Travis Etienne is also one of the very best in the country and more than capable of shouldering the load in Lawrence's absence.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 34, Boston College 24

Without Trevor Lawrence in the lineup, the Tigers will start freshman DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback, and he will have some struggles, but he’s an immensely talented quarterback with good mobility. To help the first-year quarterback, Clemson’s offense will focus on the run game and it’s other star, Travis Etienne.

The result will be bludgeoning Boston College up front, rushing for 200-yards and two scores.

For Boston College, quarterback Phil Jurkovec will not be able to scan the field for long, as Clemson’s defense will really come after the talented junior signal caller. While Jurkovec will keep the Eagles in the game, Clemson’s overall defensive speed and talent will be the deciding factor.

J.P. SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 38, Boston College 10

Boston College doesn't have the horses to make this one competitive, even against a Clemson team without Trevor Lawrence. After a bit of a scare from Syracuse last weekend, look for Clemson to be dialed in, especially on defense. Running back Travis Etienne will obviously be heavily leaned on in this one.

