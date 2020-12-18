Game Prediction: #10 Oklahoma Sooners vs #6 Iowa State Cyclones

Notre Dame vs Clemson isn't the only rematch of championship weekend, as #10 Oklahoma looks for redemption in its matchup against #6 Iowa State.

The Cyclones knocked off Oklahoma 37-30 back in October, but the Sooners haven't lost a game since. Iowa State is looking to make one final statement in hopes of somehow maneuvering into the College Football Playoff, and the Sooners are looking to win their sixth straight Big 12 championship

Here are our predictions:

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Iowa State 27, Oklahoma 24

I’m going with the rematch repeats this week. I already picked Notre Dame to beat Clemson again, and I’m picking the Cyclones to beat the Sooners. It is absolutely hard to beat a team twice, but I believe Iowa State has the better defense, and their run game is good enough to keep the Oklahoma offense from getting into a rhythm.

I expect quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end Charlie Kolar to connect early, which will keep the Sooners honest and prevent them from loading up to stop Breece Hall, the nation’s best running back. Despite the Sooners loading up, Hall will still get his, and Iowa State’s offense will do enough to win this game in the end.

Oklahoma has been playing better defense of late, but part of that is the fact it hasn’t played a top offense in awhile. While the Cyclones aren’t an elite offense by any means, it is balanced and can pound the ball. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler will make some plays, but the Iowa State pass rush is going to force him into a few mistakes, just like the last time they played.

The Sooner run game has gotten better and better as the season has worn on, and establishing the run and taking pressure off Rattler will be the key to making my prediction look bad. If Oklahoma can establish the ground game it will have a chance to not only stay in this game, but to win it.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Oklahoma 31, Iowa State 24

I just have a feeling that this is where Cinderella's slipper falls off for the Cyclones of Iowa State. The Sooners lost by seven the last time these two teams met but I think this one will be more low scoring and will be controlled by Oklahoma.

Young quarterback Spencer Rattler has grown up over the past few games and he is not the same signal caller that played in this game back on October 3, which was also the last time the Sooners lost a game.

aI still cannot get over the 17 point loss to Louisiana. I am hoping this stops all the Iowa State talk once and for all this season!

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 35

The Big 12 is hoping for a chance to play in the College Football Playoff. Here's how that could happen:

Texas A&M loses to Tennessee Notre Dame beats Clemson Northwestern beats OSU Alabama beats Florida

Iowa State got the better of Oklahoma this year in a 37-30 game that was the best game of the Big 12 this year.

If Iowa State wins, head coach Matt Campbell is likely on his way out of Ames, Iowa. But to be the king, you have to kill the king. Oklahoma has won the past three Big 12 championships, and Spencer Rattler is not the same quarterback he was earlier in the year. There's also Rhamondre Stevenson, who is a punishing runner.

The Sooners are an explosive offense, and the offense can lean on Stevenson to control the clock when they need to.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 21

Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler will torch Iowa State, and not just with his arm. The ability to evade pass rushers will keep plays alive and that's when Rattler will make throws down the football field. Look for freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims to find the end zone twice.

Iowa State's Brock Purdy is a really good quarterback, but even with Breece Hall in the backfield it's just not the same supporting cast for the Cyclones as it is for the Sooners. The lack of big plays in the passing game will be the difference, Oklahoma scores a late touchdown to pull away for a victory.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 33, Iowa State 27

Few teams in the country have put together the kind of run that Iowa State has since Halloween. This is one of the most complete teams in college football right now, with a star running back in Breece Hall, a seasoned quarterback in Brock Purdy, and a stingy defense that makes big plays at key moments. The only way the Sooners pull off the win is if they jump out to a double-digit lead early, and I just don't see that happening. Look for Iowa State to win the Big 12 crown.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Iowa State 45, Oklahoma 42

Oklahoma has been playing their best football over the last few weeks. The Sooners have most of their players back that missed the first half of the season and the team is meshing. However, Iowa State has the team that can beat Oklahoma.

Breece Hall is the key for Iowa State to win their first conference title since 1912. If he can continue his dominant play and keep Spencer Rattler on the sideline. They have a real chance to knock the Sooners off again.

