Game Prediction: #4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #14 Northwestern Wildcats

The Big Ten changed its rules so that Ohio State would have a chance to take on Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game. A win for Ohio State means the Buckeyes likely punch their ticket for the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State has an explosive offense, but the Wildcats will be the best defense they've faced up to this point in the season. Will it be enough to slow down the high-powered Buckeyes? We'll soon find out.

Here are our predictions:

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Ohio State 41, Northwestern 17

Yes, Northwestern has a very good defense, but it has been shutting down mediocre offenses. It hasn't faced an offense in the same universe as a Ohio State.

I expect Ohio State to move the ball and score on Northwestern, but not at the rate it has for much of its shortened season. Northwestern has a quality secondary and a front that is capable of giving the Buckeyes some problems, at least early in the game.

At the heart of Northwestern staying in this game is slowing down the Ohio State run game and getting pressure on quarterback Justin Fields. Like most quarterbacks, when Fields gets pressured and forced to move around the pocket he's more prone to mistakes (see the Indiana game).

The issue, however, is that Northwestern has given up 162 rushing yards per outing in its last three games, and it hasn't been the most consistent pass rushing team this season. That's not an ideal recipe for staying in the game for Ohio State, much less pulling off an upset.

This might stay close for awhile, but Ohio State's receiving corps - no matter who plays - and the Buckeyes front four will take this game over and the Buckeyes will make one last statement for the College Football Playoff committee.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Ohio State 49, Northwestern 17

This is another game that will not be close when it is over. Ohio State, while undefeated, still needs some style points to accentuate their resume to the College Football Playoff committee. They are most likely a lock, but if there is any chaos then they need to make a statement.

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields and Co. will be determined to do so and I do not believe Northwestern has horses to slow them down. The old chant "That's alright, that's ok, you will work for us someday" would be appropriate coming from the Wildcats student section ... if there was one.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Ohio State 45, Northwestern 24

Northwestern hasn't won a Big Ten championship since 1995. They're due, but they'll have to wait another year for the trophy to return to Evanston.

Say it now: Ohio State will make the College Football Playoff with six wins, and I will be ok with that.

The Buckeyes have been hit again with COVID-19 and will be shorthanded in the championship game. The names haven't been announced yet, but Ohio State will be without "one very prominent starter on offense." As of right now, reports indicate it could be one of the standout wideouts, Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson. The team will announce its availability report at 10 a.m. Friday, so stay tuned.

The loss of Olave or Wilson would hurt the Buckeyes, but Justin Fields is the engine that makes this team go, and running back Master Teague will put this away late. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has built a scrappy Wildcat team during his tenure, but they don't have the talent to hang with Ohio State.

This game will be close in the beginning, until it isn't.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Ohio State 27, Northwestern 16

While Ohio State has serious Covid-19 issues (allegedly), they are still better than Northwestern. The Wildcats play good defense and make few mistakes. That's still not enough against OSU's explosive passing game. The Buckeyes will throw for 250 yards and also rush for 170.

Defensively, OSU will take away big plays while being able to pressure the quarterback with four rushers. Northwestern will struggle all game long to reach the end zone.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Ohio State 34, Northwestern 20

Yes, Northwestern deserves to be in this game. They take pretty good care of the ball and don't make many mistakes on defense. That alone is going to keep them in this game against an Ohio State team that doesn't always play up to its ability for four quarters.

In the second half, however, look for the talent and depth that the Buckeyes have on both sides of the ball to eventually overwhelm the Wildcats en route to a sound win.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Ohio State 48, Northwestern 10

Ohio State shouldn't be in this game but unfortunately for Northwestern, it's going to be a long day. OSU may have only played a few games but they are the far superior team. Even if they start slow after a few weeks off, this one should be over by the third quarter.

