Game Prediction: #5 Texas A&M vs #14 North Carolina

Texas A&M and North Carolina face off in the Orange Bowl, but this game has lost much of its luster as the Tar Heels have seen the majority of their explosive offense opt out of the game.

The IB staff has broken down the game and is ready to make its prediction.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Texas A&M 30, North Carolina 17

If North Carolina wasn't missing its 1,000-yard wide receiver (Dyami Brown), its two 1,000-yard running backs (Javonte Williams, Michael Carter) and top defensive player (Chazz Surratt) my prediction would look a whole lot different. In fact, if that group of four was playing in this game I'd pick the Tar Heels to win, but they aren't playing.

We saw in the Cotton Bowl what can happen to even the best quarterback when he loses all his best weapons just a week before a big game. Howell is the leading rusher on the team that didn't opt out, and he has just 121 yards. Freshman Khafre Brown is the top remaining pass catcher, but he caught just 13 passes for 297 yards.

Texas A&M has its own losses, but it should be much, much closer to full strength, especially on offense. If quarterback Kellen Mond just plays solid football and the Aggies ride running back Isaiah Spiller I expect them to win this game in convincing fashion.

My only question regarding the Aggies is will they bring energy into this game after failing to make the College Football Playoff, or will this be another game where SEC fans say the team didn't really want to be there, and that's why they lost.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Texas A&M 34, North Carolina 21

How do the Aggies respond in this one, especially when they think they should be playing in the CFP? That is going to be the big question in this one.

North Carolina would be the pick for me if the Heels were at full strength, but they will be without their top two first team ACC running backs in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. This is a big loss for UNC.

To my knowledge A&M will not be missing anyone and if their coach is to be believed they can play with anyone. Well in this case I believe him. Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond will have a day and outplay Sam Howell because the Heels QB just can't shoulder the entire offensive load. See what I did there? I think the Aggies take this one.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 41, Texas A&M 31

In this year’s Orange Bowl, the focus will be on Texas A&M. Will the Aggies come in with something to prove against UNC, or will they lament being left out of the CFP and rollover? These two teams are total opposites. A&M likes to run the ball, and complete short passes down the field.

North Carolina also likes to run the ball with two 1,000-yard rushers in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, although neither is playing in the Orange Bowl. Still, quarterback Sam Howell is a gunslinger (five games with 50+ yard completion this year). The Tar Heels can put up points in a hurry - they’ve scored 40+ points in seven games this year.

