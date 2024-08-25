What Georgia Tech’s Stunning Upset of Florida State Means for Notre Dame
Too strong of a lede for you?
Too bad.
College football is back and showed in one game, played six or so time zones away, why it’s the greatest sport on this planet.
Both Georgia Tech and Florida State appear on Notre Dame’s schedule in 2024 so what did the walk-off win by the Yellow Jackets mean for the Fighting Irish?
Georgia Tech Is Better Than Advertised
Georgia Tech was trending up last year as it went 7-6 after having missed bowl games the last four seasons.
Brent Key has a physical Georgia Tech team that showed it probably should have at least been in the receiving votes category of the top 25 this preseason. Georgia Tech was more physical than Florida State on both sides of the line, something nobody thought would happen pregame.
Florida State Passing Attack Looks Like 2023 Notre Dame
It rained heavily fairly early in the contest Saturday but Florida State’s passing game was elementary. It has a quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei that head coach Mike Norvell didn’t trust to throw the ball downfield unless in fourth-and-long situations and receivers that did nothing to get open against man-to-man defense.
It looked a lot like Notre Dame’s downfield passing attack last year and if you watched the Irish at all, that’s not a compliment.
About Florida State’s Dominant Defensive Line
There were some suggesting pregame (Pete Thamel of ESPN) that Florida State had the nation’s best defensive line.
That defensive line was gashed by Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets ran for 190 yards at over five yards a pop. That vaunted defensive line also didn’t record a sack in a game that Haynes King threw 16 passes.
Notre Dame’s Strength of Schedule Probably Takes a Hit
Florida State was the highest ranked team on Notre Dame’s schedule this preseason. That’s not to say Texas A&M, Louisville, Georgia Tech, or USC can’t make a run at a big ratings climb, but the wiggle room for Notre Dame in terms of having a strong strength of schedule took a hit Saturday.
Win all your games and that doesn’t matter as you’ll sit as the No. 5 seed in the playoff but lose any and the resume/strength of schedule police will be out in full force.
If Notre Dame finishes with anything short of a 12-0 record the cries will be very loud to keep the Irish from playing a home College Football Playoff game.
No College Gameday at Notre Dame this year
Far and away the least important thing to take from this game is that Notre Dame’s home schedule gets even less impressive this fall.
Florida State remains the banner opponent for Notre Dame’s home games but with Memphis, a trip to SMU, a home game against Clemson, and a trip to Miami all to come before the Nov. 9 game in South Bend, this is a Florida State team that could realistically have three or more losses by that time.
If you wanted to see the GameDay crew in South Bend this year then you’re going to be disappointed.
Notre Dame travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 19 while it hosts Florida State on Nov. 9.
