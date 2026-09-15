It's a stat that was so unbelievable that it was worth checking several times.



It wasn't a stat related to Notre Dame's matchups against preseason ranked foes like BYU, Miami or SMU. It was a stat that told the tale of the other seven matchups vs. Power Conference foes in 2026, and perhaps why the preseason discussion around Notre Dame's favorable schedule was what it was.



The seven non-BYU/Miami/SMU Power Conference squads that Notre Dame was set to face went a combined 10-49 in conference play last year.



Woof.

So then ... what's changed?

Through Week 2, there are a few things that are worth noting. The most obvious one is that, no, Notre Dame doesn't necessarily have a fourth headliner game on that schedule, at least for the timing being.



North Carolina could change that conversation if it wins at Clemson this weekend to continue the Tigers' offensive misery. If that's the case, UNC would be 3-0 with a pair of Power Conference victories and perhaps on the brink of a top-25 ranking.

Who else on Notre Dame's schedule can accomplish that feat? Like, besides BYU, Miami and SMU? Well, Michigan State. As in, the team that Notre Dame is favored to beat by 4 touchdowns on Saturday.

If chalk plays out on Saturday, all seven of those foes will have at least one loss already. As it stands, those seven squads have a 2-5 record vs. Power Conference foes, and one of those was Boston College beating Rutgers. It feels ambitious to call Rutgers a "Power Conference foe."

If anything, you could argue that Notre Dame's other seven games look even easier than they did in the preseason. That can change in a hurry, though.



Perhaps we'll look back on the Wisconsin win as being more respectable than initially viewed. An 8-4 season in which Luke Fickell shakes off hot-seat rumors would check that box.



But for now, let's not assume that anything is imminent with a fourth team being added to those list of headliners and instead focus on another developing situation.

The good news? Notre Dame could end up facing a trio of top-10 foes

Yes, it's early to forecast such a thing. Lord knows that SMU didn't exactly have a clean showing in the win at Florida State, but it did at least avoid the alternative and as the current No. 16 team in the AP Poll, it has a prime opportunity on Saturday to win a top-25 matchup at Louisville.

BYU got through a key early-season test against Arizona with a double-digit victory and is knocking on the door of a top-10 ranking, while Miami (FL), well, let's just say that "playing against air" is probably disrespectful to air.

Nonetheless, the Hurricanes haven't had any early-season issues whatsoever with the Darian Mensah transition, and they figure to be massive favorites in each game leading up to the trip to South Bend.

The question is whether it'll be 1988 all over again. No, that's not a "Catholics vs. Convicts" reference. I mean, could it be matchup of undefeated, top-4 teams? It'll be four days after the first Playoff Poll comes out, so the stakes will be massive. Of course, we've got a ways to go to say that's imminent.

But considering that both squads are in the top 5 with perhaps 1 combined top-25 matchup (Notre Dame at BYU on Oct. 17) that could get in the way of that, it's at least a realistic projection.



It's also realistic to say that matchup could have a trio of Heisman Trophy contenders in it. Yes, that includes Malachi Toney, who'll draw much more of Leonard Moore than last year.

This should still be a double-elimination situation

Notre Dame can lose one, but it can't lose two. Yeah, it's 2025 all over again.



Actually, check that.



It's not 2025 all over again because Notre Dame is 2-0 instead of 0-2. It's mid-September and instead of all of the headliner games being in the rearview mirror, they're all still on the road ahead. Vibes are completely different in that regard.

But in the all-important "what it takes to make the Playoff" regard, it's the same scenario as last year, and really the year before that. Don't let the new top-12 stipulation fool you.



This is a double-elimination situation.

Notre Dame's schedule is going to continue to be a popular topic of conversation. It'd be bizarre if that wasn't the case.



The only question that matters is whether it'll be 1988 all over again.

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