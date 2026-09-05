Notre Dame will finally open its 2026 season on Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Awaiting the Fighting Irish will be a Wisconsin squad that is coming off a rough 4-8 season where it struggled mightily to score points, but 34 new transfers look to help the Badgers cause.

For Notre Dame, its the first chance to play someone else since being left out of the College Football Playoff last December. Notre Dame chose against playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and instead began its off-season.



Now, one of the most historic venues in all of sports serves as the backdrop for Sunday night's tilt that Notre Dame fans hope serve as the opening act to a championship season.

Here is our full viewing guide for Sunday night's contest:

How to Watch: Notre Dame vs Wisconsin

Day and time: Sunday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV/Stream: NBC/Peacock

Listen: Notre Dame Radio Affiliates List

Sirius XM Channel 129

Do it for your brothers.



Game 1 | Shamrock Series#GoIrish☘️ | @MyCreditUnion1 pic.twitter.com/Bv779jXrgG — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 4, 2026

Odds and Ends for Notre Dame vs Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) is brought down by Notre Dame defenders during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All-Time Series Results:

Notre Dame leads 9-6-2



1900: Wisconsin 54, Notre Dame 0 (Madison)

1904: Wisconsin 58, Notre Dame 0 (Milwaukee)

1905: Wisconsin 21, Notre Dame 0 (Milwaukee)

1917: Notre Dame 0, Wisconsin 0 (Madison)

1924: Notre Dame 38, Wisconsin 3 (Madison)

1928: Wisconsin 22, Notre Dame 6 (Madison)

1929: Notre Dame 19, Wisconsin 0 (Chicago)

1934: Notre Dame 19, Wisconsin 0 (South Bend)

1935: Notre Dame 27, Wisconsin 0 (Madison)

1936: Notre Dame 27, Wisconsin 0 (South Bend)

1942: Notre Dame 7, Wisconsin 7 (Madison)

1943: Notre Dame 40, Wisconsin 3 (Madison)

1944: Notre Dame 28, Wisconsin 13 (South Bend)

1962: Wisconsin 17, Notre Dame 8 (Madison)

1963: Wisconsin 14, Notre Dame 9 (South Bend)

1964: Notre Dame 31, Wisconsin 7 (Madison)

2021: Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13 (Chicago)

Nick Shepkowski's Thoughts Before Kickoff

Finally, its time for Notre Dame football. We've waited the last nine months for this after last year ended in the most disrespectful way one could ever imagine.



Notre Dame will come out looking to make a point as it has rallied around the "Leave No Doubt" phrase since last December.

Do the actions end up matching the words?



I think predicting how 18 to 22 year old males are going to perform on a given Saturday are largely a losing bet, but I have real trouble we don't see an extremely focused Notre Dame team that comes out on a mission Sunday.

Its the first chance Notre Dame has to make a point this 2026 season and I think it rises to the challenge and has an impressive first showing against a Wisconsin team that is trying to turn things around after a last half-decade of decay.