Houston Texans Draft Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Blake Fisher
The Houston Texans selected former Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Fisher was taken with the 59th overall pick of this year's draft, and he's the second Notre Dame offensive lineman to be picked in the first two rounds.
Fisher was the top ranked recruit in Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class, so expectations were high from the moment he arrived in South Bend. Although Fisher had some up-and-down moments during his career, starting every game of his career is certainly an impressive accomplishment.
He emerged as the team's starting left tackle as a true freshman, but a knee injury in the season opener against Florida State cost him the next 11 games. Fisher returned for the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State, beginning a streak of 26 straight games he would partner with left tackle Joe Alt as the team's bookend tackles.
Notre Dame averaged 35.3 points per game and 6.4 yards per play during the 26 games with Fisher and Alt starting together. The Irish ranked 17th in fewest sacks allowed in 2023. Notre Dame also ranked 13th in yards per rush attempt this past season.
Fisher's 2023 season got off to an inconsistent start, but he settled in and finished on a high note. After allowing 13 pressures in the first seven games (PFF), Fisher allowed just three in the final five. Fisher also performed better in the run game down the stretch.
The 6-6, 310-pound tackle is one of the more intriguing blockers in the draft. Fisher's film is inconsistent and not to the level you'd expect from a player taken this high in the draft. But the Indiana native is also a talented player, and his combination of youth, size, length, talent and pedigree could result in him eventually being an even better professional player than he was a college player. There are plenty of tools to develop with Fisher, and his game has a chance to take off at the next level.
Fisher being selected marks the first time since 2021 that both of Notre Dame's starting offensive tackles were drafted in the same draft. That year former Irish tackles Liam Eichenberg (2nd round, Miami Dolphins) and Robert Hainsey (3rd round, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) were both selected.
