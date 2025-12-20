Raiders vs. Texans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Houston Should Win Big)
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans have won six games in a row to move into the No. 7 spot in the AFC standings.
At 9-5, Houston is still alive to win the AFC South, and it has a cupcake matchup in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders were shut out in Week 15 by the Philadelphia Eagles, and they’ve dropped eight games in a row and 12 of their last 13 matchups after starting the season 1-0. Houston has the best defense in the NFL, and it should wreak havoc against a Raiders team that has scored the fewest points in the league this season.
But, bettors have to be wondering if Houston can cover a two-touchdown spread in this matchup.
So, here’s a look at how I’m betting on this AFC matchup as Houston aims for a seventh win in a row.
Raiders vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raiders +14 (-108)
- Texans -14.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +850
- Texans: -1450
Total
- 38.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
This game features one of the lower totals in Week 16 at 38.5, and the Texans are favored by two touchdowns. The spread has actually come down from where it opened, as the Texans were 14.5-point favorites on Sunday night.
Houston has won six games in a row while the Raiders have lost each of their last eight games.
Raiders vs. Texans Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s taking the points with the Raiders:
I understand that there's an argument that the Raiders are the worst team in the NFL, and they're taking on a red-hot Houston Texans team, which has the best defense in the league. With that being said, a 14.5-point spread in the NFL is insane. That means the Texans have to win by MORE than two touchdowns to cover this spread.
Is the Texans' offense good enough for us to lay this many points on them? Houston is 22nd in offensive DVOA, 18th in EPA per play, and 29th in success rate. Scoring 40 points against the Cardinals isn't enough to convince me they're going to steamroll a Raiders' defense that has actually been pretty solid this season. I'll begrudgingly take the 14.5 points with Las Vegas.
While MacMillan makes a compelling case, I think there’s a chance that Houston only needs 17-20 points to cover this spread.
The Raiders have scored just 196 points this season – dead last in the NFL and 29 fewer than the next team – and they rank 30th in the league in yards per play. No matter who is under center for Las Vegas, this offense can’t be trusted, especially against the No. 1 defense in the NFL.
Houston has locked up the Chiefs, Colts, Bills and Broncos in recent weeks, holding all of them to less than 20 points. I think they keep the Raiders in check and win this game in a rout.
Final Score Prediction: Texans 23, Raiders 6
