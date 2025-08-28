Irish Breakdown

How the Miami Hurricane Side Sees Notre Dame Before the Sunday Showdown

How does the Miami fan base see Notre Dame going into the huge showdown on Sunday night?

John Kennedy

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami has a lot to prove in 2025, knocking off Notre Dame is the start it needs

I had the pleasure of spending some time on YouTube this week with Coach Coop, a very popular streamer who covers all things Miami football. Sometimes it's easy to get wrapped up in Notre Dame Land, and I like to gain an understanding and perspective of the opponent's side of things.

Coach Coop and I spent some time speaking about Mario Cristobal and his tenure at Miami so far. Heading into 2025, Mario's fourth season in Coral Gables, the pressure is on for him to deliver some higher-level results than his first three seasons produced.

Miami's 500 record in the ACC under Cristobal and the lack of ACC title game and CFP appearances have the fan base on edge. They believe that the matchup Sunday night provides the perfect opportunity to clip the Irish due to two main factors.

The game is at home, and the Irish are breaking in a brand new starting QB. If ever there was a favorable scenario for a win, these circumstances would provide just that.

Miami feels confident in new additions to the team and staff

Miami has welcomed 19 transfers into the program for the 2025 season, none more important than Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck, who comes to Coral Gables on an alleged multi-million dollar NIL deal. His initial task is to use his experience to outplay CJ Carr, Notre Dame's first-time starter. The pressure is on

To assist Beck in his Irish destroying mission is the Miami offensive line, widely considered to be one of the best in the nation to start the year, and the best position group the Canes have overall. What remains a bit of a mystery is how well Beck will gel with his receiving targets after Miami had to replace its top six pass catchers from last season.

On the other side of the ball, Miami is breaking in a new DC in former Minnesota DC Corey Hetherman. Hopes are high that he will be able to quickly shore up the Cane's defense, which was the main reason the end of last season fell apart, and Miami fell short of making the CFP.

Both Notre Dame and Miami will be breaking in some new key pieces in this game. The team that is best prepared and most cohesive should have an edge.

Despite the questions Notre Dame has at the QB position, I believe the Irish are the more mature program and have the more stable culture. Now, they must go prove it on the big stage with everyone watching.

For more Irish news & notes, follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube, Patreon and on your preferred audio podcast provider

feed

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Founder and content creator of the Always Irish LLC Notre Dame Football social media, podcast, and radio show brand since 2016 covering all things Irish football daily from the fan's perspective. Previously Notre Dame Football staff writer for USA TODAY Fighting Irish Wire before joining Notre Dame On SI. Known as the “voice of the Irish fan.”

Home/Football