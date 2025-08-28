How the Miami Hurricane Side Sees Notre Dame Before the Sunday Showdown
Miami has a lot to prove in 2025, knocking off Notre Dame is the start it needs
I had the pleasure of spending some time on YouTube this week with Coach Coop, a very popular streamer who covers all things Miami football. Sometimes it's easy to get wrapped up in Notre Dame Land, and I like to gain an understanding and perspective of the opponent's side of things.
Coach Coop and I spent some time speaking about Mario Cristobal and his tenure at Miami so far. Heading into 2025, Mario's fourth season in Coral Gables, the pressure is on for him to deliver some higher-level results than his first three seasons produced.
Miami's 500 record in the ACC under Cristobal and the lack of ACC title game and CFP appearances have the fan base on edge. They believe that the matchup Sunday night provides the perfect opportunity to clip the Irish due to two main factors.
The game is at home, and the Irish are breaking in a brand new starting QB. If ever there was a favorable scenario for a win, these circumstances would provide just that.
Miami feels confident in new additions to the team and staff
Miami has welcomed 19 transfers into the program for the 2025 season, none more important than Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck, who comes to Coral Gables on an alleged multi-million dollar NIL deal. His initial task is to use his experience to outplay CJ Carr, Notre Dame's first-time starter. The pressure is on
To assist Beck in his Irish destroying mission is the Miami offensive line, widely considered to be one of the best in the nation to start the year, and the best position group the Canes have overall. What remains a bit of a mystery is how well Beck will gel with his receiving targets after Miami had to replace its top six pass catchers from last season.
On the other side of the ball, Miami is breaking in a new DC in former Minnesota DC Corey Hetherman. Hopes are high that he will be able to quickly shore up the Cane's defense, which was the main reason the end of last season fell apart, and Miami fell short of making the CFP.
Both Notre Dame and Miami will be breaking in some new key pieces in this game. The team that is best prepared and most cohesive should have an edge.
Despite the questions Notre Dame has at the QB position, I believe the Irish are the more mature program and have the more stable culture. Now, they must go prove it on the big stage with everyone watching.
