How Notre Dame Avoid a Letdown Against Northern Illinois
With all of the emotion and build-up that went into facing Texas A&M in College Station with Gameday in town, it is inevitable that coming home to square off with NIU won't feel nearly the same.
It is hard to recreate the excitement of the first game of the season, especially a Top 25 matchup and all parties are well aware that the Irish will be large favorites heading into Saturday's contest. Northern Illinois is not nearly Texas A&M, but this will be the Huskies' Super Bowl.
What do the Irish need to do to come out of the gates quickly and handle NIU?
Start Fast, Get The Crown Into It
A surefire way to make NIU feel like it is in a game that it has no business being in, is starting slow and allowing them to feel comfortable. The Irish need to come out fast, put some points on the board and get the home crowd excited to hopefully cheer Notre Dame onto a 2-0, unscathed record.
NIU is a MAC school that should not be able to hang with Notre Dame, but fans will remember Ball State and Toledo from recent years where the Irish came out sluggish and let both hang around for FAR too long.
Go out and handle business.
Vets Need To Bring Energy
Notre Dame has a ton of veteran leadership on this team and it needs to show itself on Saturday.
Everyone on the team, 1st or 4th string was AMPED to play Texas A&M ay Kyle Field in that environment and the same energy needs to be matched for the home opener. There is no time for slip-ups if this Irish team is serious about a 12-0 run and College Football Playoff berth.
Suffocate NIU Offense, Make The Game Done by Half
No disrespect to NIU but it does not belong on the same field as Notre Dame unless the Irish let it.
This defense has the potential to be one of the best we have seen from Notre Dame in 20+ years and I expect them to pitch a shutout Saturday. Go grab a couple defensive scores too, give me a Pick-6 and a scoop-and-score, why not?! Let's get wild.
The offense has a ton to show too and I think it will. People freaking out about not slinging the ball around 40 times in the most hostile environment in college football need to get a grip. Expect Leonard to throw for 250+ yards and 3+ touchdowns, with 1-2 on the ground as well.
If all goes according to plan, maybe we see Steve Angeli run the offense for the 4th quarter.
Irish should roll Saturday.
