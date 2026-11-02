How Notre Dame's Offense Can Excel Against Miami

It's very rare in a football season to have multiple chances to impress in the national spotlight game of the week with everything to gain, everything to lose, and everyone watching. But that's the exact position Notre Dame finds itself in this week.



After failing to meet the moment a few weeks ago against BYU, the Irish are back at it as they host undefeated and number one-ranked Miami under the lights in South Bend.



In games like this, the winning margins are thin, every inch matters, and every play is crucial. This game needs to be CJ Carr's big moment, but he will need some help along the way to pull off the upset victory and set the Irish up for a potential playoff spot. Here's what I view as the winning formula.

The Notre Dame run game must be the foundation of the offense

While much attention is given to CJ Carr's processing and passing abilities, and with good reason, the winning formula starts with the run game in this matchup. Nolan James and Jonaz Walton are both dynamic runners in different ways and can be the foundation of Notre Dame's offensive attack against the Hurricanes.

There are multiple advantages to the Irish going with a run-first approach in this contest. First, if the Irish can find some success in the ground game, it can begin to wear down the Miami defense over the course of the game.

Secondly, this approach lends itself to possessing the ball for long stretches of time, which keeps Miami's potent offense on the sideline, which is ideal.



And finally, if Notre Dame can run the ball effectively, everything CJ Carr wants to do in the passing game becomes much more available to him, as Miami must adjust to slow down the rushing attack.



This is November football in South Bend. Notre Dame needs to get back to its hard-nosed roots and pound the rock

Continuing to honor the life and legacy of Coach Holtz.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/POZVWWK6ej — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 1, 2026

CJ Carr must have an "A" day

While the Notre Dame run game will be a key ingredient for success against Miami, CJ Carr must also have a strong day.



Against BYU, while Carr led a miraculous drive down the field at the end of the game and almost saved the day, he missed on a few shots earlier in the game that, had he connected on, would have positioned the Irish to not need a last-minute drive to win.

This must change if the Irish are going to beat Miami. Carr will have to be crisp, accurate, and hit on big plays when the chance presents itself. The more the Irish can run the ball, the easier it will become to throw it successfully. This blend is the recipe for a great day for the Irish offense.