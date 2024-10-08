Dick Vitale Evacuates to Notre Dame as Hurricane Milton Approaches
Unless you're living under a rock, you're aware that Hurricane Milton is working its way across the Gulf of Mexico and taking dead aim at Florida in the coming hours. The storm is amongst the strongest on record and much of the state is taking the evacuation advice and heading out.
That applies to Basketball Hall of Famer Dick Vitale, who is evacuating from his Sarasota, Florida home along with his family.
And where is the Vitale crew headed to get away from the storm?
Notre Dame.
Notre Dame of course plays host to Stanford this weekend as the Irish try to continue their chase for a College Football Playoff bid.
Dick Vitale: An Appreciation
If you're around my age then when you think of college basketball then Dick Vitale's name is among the first you think of. You think of Vitale calling the marquee ESPN games throughout the year, you think about his appearances in Naked Gun, Blue Chips, and He Got Game.
His catchphrases were repeated on courts and in driveways throughout my youth and there occasional times I pick up a basketball these days you can bet an "Awesome, baby!" is about to ring out after I finally find that long lost jump shot.
Like the great announcers and commentators do, Vitale sold the game of basketball as well as anyone who came before him and anyone who has come since.
Vitale has been open about his love for Notre Dame for years. Both his daughters are former Fighting Irish tennis players who both married Notre Dame athletes as well and he's had multiple grandchildren attend the university, two of which he stated he'll be visiting during the storm.
Vitale's recent battles with cancer have been nothing short of inspiring as he has been very open about the procedures and treatments that he has gone through. All the while, Vitale has continued fighting cancer in another way - by raising money against the awful disease.
Per the V Foundation, the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Funds support innovative childhood cancer research and has awarded more than $84 million in pediatric cancer research grants to the nation’s top scientists.
Vitale's own Dick Vitale Gala, which he has hosted since 2005, celebrates progress in research, honors childhood cancer thrivers, and provides critical research funding. It has raised nearly $93 million since its inception.
Now that's awesome, baby.
All the best to everyone dealing with Hurricane Milton in the days ahead.
Donations to the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund can be made here.