IB Insider: Latest Notre Dame Intel

With spring ball coming up I did some digging with several sources to get the latest intel on the Notre Dame team as it approaches the first practice.

OFFENSE

** I think we’ll see some noticeable changes to the offense this spring, especially with the run game. I think we could see a few new wrinkles in the run game from a schematic standpoint. Talking to a couple of sources it sounds like the staff did a lot of self-analysis about the run game in regards to what best fits their personnel, and what have been the most effective concepts, and what concepts have been least effective in an attempt to get the most out of the run game.

** I was told by a source that one change the new-look staff has made is simplifying the language and making play calls shorter and easier to understand. That is what I was told, the next part is my prediction, or perhaps a guess about what that means. Of course part of this adjustment is just making things easier to grasp, but usually when a staff simplifies the language from a successful offense it involves wanting to be able to play at a faster tempo, which is something I have wanted Notre Dame to do more of for years. We’ll see if the simplified language leads to a faster pace or if it’s just about simplifying communication.

** One other change is there has been more carryover on offense in regards to meetings. Instead of positions simply meeting by themselves, I’m told different positions are doing work together in an attempt to make sure there is a greater understanding of what each group is doing and being on the same page. One example would be the offensive linemen and running backs doing more carryover meeting in an attempt to get on the same page. The linemen know what the backs are being taught and the backs have a greater understanding of what the linemen are doing.

** A source told me that it’s noticeable how involved Lance Taylor has been with handling the ins and outs of the run game. Now that he’s in year two at Notre Dame and has a better grasp of the offense and the talent, and now that he’s the run game coordinator, he’s been far more engaged in how things are working in the run game, and the players notice it.

** I was told one issue last season was a lack of accountability on offense on the player level, and the veterans on the offense know it and are working to change it. I’m told the players realize there is only so much the coaches can do, and they need to create more accountability among the players in regards to doing things the right way on and off the field. I’ve been told Robert Hainsey, Liam Eichenberg and to a degree Ian Book have all embraced this role and are working to create the kind of accountability they had back in 2017.

** Speaking of Eichenberg, I’ve had a couple of sources tell me they are seeing a completely different demeanor from him this offseason. Eichenberg was clearly Notre Dame’s best blocker last season, but I’m told he’s going about his business with more of an edge, with a bit of a chip on his shoulder, and the hope is that results in him being even more focused and physically dominant in his final season.

** The offensive line is going to be banged up this spring, and there’s some good news and bad news in this area from talking to sources. I was told both Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer are way ahead of schedule. The final decision has yet to be made, but based on what I’ve been able to gather this week both will be able to do a lot more this spring than was expected when the winter began. I don’t expect either to do team or inside run/half-line work in order to prevent getting rolled up on, but they will get a lot of 1on1 work, a lot of drill work and a lot of individual work.

** The bad news is based on the latest I’m told, left guard Aaron Banks could very well be out all spring with an injured foot that required surgery. My understanding is this was an injury that happened after the season. I’m sure Brian Kelly will clear this up a bit after Thursday’s practice. Of course, we’ll also get to see whether or not Banks is out there getting work. If he does then it would seem the injury isn’t as serious as expected. My understanding is that senior guard Dillan Gibbons is also likely out all spring with a similar injury.

** Rising sophomore Quinn Carroll is moving around and getting work, but my understanding is he will be limited this spring as they work to get him healthy for the fall.

** With all those injuries I would expect we’ll see a lot of moving parts along the line. I think we could see Jarrett Patterson playing some center and guard, I think we could see Colin Grunhard getting work at center and guard. I think we’ll also see Joshua Lugg getting work at both right tackle - the position he started five games in 2019 with Hainsey injured - and at left guard with Banks and Gibbons out. This is a big spring for rising junior John Dirksen as well. With Banks and Gibbons down and Kraemer limited he’ll get plenty of opportunities this spring.

** The lack of depth along the line was a factor in the decision to move nose tackle Hunter Spears to offensive line.

DEFENSE

** A cornerback I’ve heard a lot of good things about is rising sophomore Isaiah Rutherford. I’m told that he had a strong finish to the 2019 season, and with the departure of Troy Pride Jr. and Donte Vaughn, Rutherford is a player that will get every chance to seize hold of a rotation spot in 2020.

** I talked to a couple of sources that mentioned rising junior safety Houston Griffith has had a strong offseason. I was told Griffith was challenged by defensive coordinator Clark Lea to step up this winter, and Griffith has responded extremely well to that challenge from his DC. Big things are expected of Griffith, and not changing positions this offseason has allowed him to finally get comfortable. I was told Griffith is well aware of the shoes he is being ask to fill (Alohi Gilman, Jalen Elliott) from a playmaking and leadership standpoint and he’s embracing that challenge.

** I’m also told that transfer Isaiah Pryor has made a smooth transition in regards to fitting in with the team. The safety depth chart will certainly have a lot of length this season. A source I spoke with said Pryor has already shown strong leadership traits despite being new to the squad.

** Two sources I spoke with believe TaRiq Bracy could be poised for a major breakout in 2020. His talent and coverage ability is outstanding, and Bracy has continued to improve each year. The question surrounding him is whether or not he can add enough strength to be an every-down player and can he stay focused on a day-by-day and snap-by-snap basis. He was way too up-and-down last season, and staying healthy has been an issue for him. If he can do that there’s a lot of optimism that he’ll have a breakout in 2020, but he has to prove it this spring.

** I continue to hear a lot of positive things about what sophomore linebacker Marist Liufau is going to do this spring. There’s a lot of folks who are apparently really excited to see what he does now that he has more time in the weight room and in the system. I’m also hearing that classmate Osita Ekwonu started to click late in the season and there’s hope he can also continue developing and push the older players at linebacker. I’m told Ekwonu is a really twitchy athlete and is powerful, he just needs to pick things up mentally.

** The defensive line is also going to bit sparse at times this spring. I don’t think we’ll see a ton of Daelin Hayes this spring as he works back to good health, and I’ve been told that Ade Ogundeji also won’t be at full speed, at least not early in the spring. The good news is that means there will be a A LOT of reps for Ovie Oghoufo, Isaiah Foskey and Justin Ademilola.

** I wrote yesterday that sources I’ve talked to think Ademilola is poised for a breakout. Oghoufo is another player that has piqued a lot of interest from sources. From what I’m told, his winter work has him poised to seize hold of the backup drop position behind Hayes. Foskey, I’m told, has an explosive first step and his speed off the edge is outstanding. Right now the feeling is he’ll at least have a role in the dime package as a pass rusher. In order to get a more regular role, I’m told Foskey will need to make a lot of improvement when it comes to secondary moves and improving his technique, but there’s a lot of excitement about what he and Oghoufo will do this spring.

** Inside I’m told that Howard Cross III could miss a good chunk of the spring with an injury. This is the oldest bit of info I gathered, so we should find out soon if he’s ahead of schedule or still slated to miss time. Sophomore Jacob Lacey was banged up late in the year but seems to be working his way back to full health. This isn’t scoop and is more of a question, but I will be curious to see if he’ll be full-go or limited this spring based on his rehab.

** I’ve been told that a pair of early enrollees are having a hard time adjusting to Notre Dame. According to a source I spoke with recently, both Jordan Botelho and Caleb Offord have both already had marks against them in regards to living up to certain standards and expectations of a Notre Dame football player and Notre Dame student.