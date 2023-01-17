Skip to main content

IB Nation Sports Talk: The Notre Dame Football Assistant Coach Draft

Irish Breakdown holds a draft of Notre Dame's 10 full-time assistant coaches
Which Notre Dame football assistant coach would you pick first? Irish Breakdown's Sean Stires and Vince DeDario draft two teams from the Irish assistant coaches on Marcus Freeman's first staff:

Tommy Rees, Harry Hiestand, Gerad Parker, Deland McCullough, Chansi Stuckey, Brian Mason, Al Golden, Al Washington, Mike Mickens, and Chris O'Leary.

They based their selections on performance this season as well as recruiting. 

Rapid Fire Topics include:

* After Michael Mayer was Notre Dame's leading receiver the last three years, who will be the team's leading receiver next season?

* Boston College firing former Notre Dame tight end coach John McNulty after just one season as the Eagles' offensive coordinator

* Should the Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields and draft another quarterback like Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft or should they keep Fields and trade the draft pick

* Thoughts on Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud declaring for the draft on Monday

* A motivational ploy by Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

* Mike Brey trying to motivate with donuts

* How do you pronounce the word "GIF"?

