Indiana Might Get To Play Fight Song and Hype Video in Notre Dame Stadium
According to early reporting, Indiana might get its hype video and entrance music played in Notre Dame Stadium for the 20th matchup between the Hoosiers and Irish.
Given that this is the first iteration of the on-campus games, and that Notre Dame and Indiana represents the very first game of the 2024 CFP, this will be the benchmark moving forward for what fans can expect from on-campus games.
These are still College Football Playoff events - they're not normal college football home games.
News began to leak yesterday that Indiana would be able to play its fight song and hype video on Notre Dame's video board, which was not met with much praise from Notre Dame fans.
As the tweet below Andrew Mentock's states, of course, in a normal scenario as the home team, Notre Dame would not be allowing Indiana to play any sort of music or hype video as the visiting team in Notre Dame Stadium.
However in this scenario, the CFP will likely have some control over the music and what is played on the video board. It has yet to be determined whether this will be for the full game or just for intros, but either way, Irish fans are less than pleased that this could take away anything from the Notre Dame's home game advantage.
Indiana entering Notre Dame Stadium and the field should be met with hostility and boos, not its own music and hype video. It sort of defeats some of the purpose of having a home game by allowing the Hoosiers to feel right at home. But you'd have to imagine that the Fighting Irish faithful will be booing over the top of anything Indiana puts on pregame.
And if this really does hurt the Irish football team in any way, there's obviously a bigger problem.
A pregame video or song is not the biggest deal in the world, but if you've earned a home field advantage, get the full experience.