Heisman Finalist Jeremiyah Love Suggests NFL Future Still Uncertain

Jeremiyah Love hasn't clearly stated, one way or the other, if he intends to declare for the NFL draft or return to college football. Logic points to the no-brainer of his foregoing his eligibility and declaring for the draft. Recent comments, though, suggest otherwise.

Yes, this is pure speculation, I have no insider knowledge, but the reason for it is straight from the mouth of Jeremiyah Love.



On "The Echoes" podcast, Love said, " I don't know when it will be over, this year or next year, whenever it may be," talking about his career and time at Notre Dame. He is a Heisman contender, and a surefire first round draft pick, he should absolutely turn pro, in my opinion.

Still, there's more smoke to add to the potential fire of him staying in South Bend. "We got to get right back to (work) and get prepared for the next season," something Mike Berardino of The South Bend Tribune captured as Love was speaking to the press on the eve of the ceremony. In no time at all, the speculation has grown for the Heisman contender's return to Notre Dame football.

A Quick Look at Love's Numbers

Love is poised to be a first round selection given he is hands down one of the most talented football players in the draft class. The unfortunate part for Love is that he plays a position that not a lot of teams put high stock into in the NFL draft or contracts in general.



Ashton Jeanty was selected in the first round at 6th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. In 2024, the highest running back selected was Jonathon Brooks from Texas at pick 46 by the Carolina Panthers.

Another big selling point for Love has to be the likelihood of getting to his second contract in the NFL. I think he will be massively successful in the league, but the decline of a running backs prime starts around age 24 or 25, typically just a couple of years after going pro. Does Love risk it and get to the NFL as early as possible? Most likely, yes.

Could he also get an absurd payday at Notre Dame, one in that pays him like a middling first round draft pick and cash out after next year in the NFL? Also, yes.



There's risk to this as well, of course, injury could always happen; Notre Dame fans know the story of Jaylon Smith all too well in the postseason. I tried looking into insurance, but couldn't find a ton. Jeremiyah would need a massive policy to even consider staying in college.

The AAV (Average Annual Value) for Ashton Jeanty at pick number 6 was just under 9 million dollars. I've seen Love projected in the middle of the first round and most recently, Field Yates had him going at pick 14 to the Chiefs. According to the same data from Spotrac, the 14th overall pick in Tyler Warren to the Colts has an AAV of 5.2 million dollars.

From a pure dollar standpoint, it doesn't really make much of a difference, and depending on the number, Love could make more in his final year at Notre Dame than his first year in the NFL. I don't think it happens, but Love hasn't shut it down, so you really never know. The NIL world is a crazy place.