Social Media Erupts as Riley Leonard Is Drafted by the Colts
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard became the first Fighting Irish quarterback to hear his name called in the NFL draft on Saturday as he went 189th overall to the Indianapolis Colts. Leonard heads straight south to Indianapolis where a potential climb up the quarterback depth chart could be waiting.
The Colts have bodies but a lack of surething anywhere at quarterback currently. Anthony Richardson was a high draft pick who is still finding his way while Daniel Jones joined the Colts after crashing out with the New York Giants. Jason Bean of Kansas has also spent the last two years on and off the Colts depth chart.
What the future holds for Leonard remains to be seen but his next stop is Indianapolis and there were plenty of people excited about that on Saturday.
All the best to Riley in Indianapolis. He may have been in Notre Dame for just a season but it was one of the most memorable seasons in the long history of the elite program.