Social Media Erupts as Riley Leonard Is Drafted by the Colts

It was a big day for football fans who root for both Notre Dame and the Colts

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team quarterback Riley Leonard of Notre Dame (13) throws the ball during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team quarterback Riley Leonard of Notre Dame (13) throws the ball during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard became the first Fighting Irish quarterback to hear his name called in the NFL draft on Saturday as he went 189th overall to the Indianapolis Colts. Leonard heads straight south to Indianapolis where a potential climb up the quarterback depth chart could be waiting.

The Colts have bodies but a lack of surething anywhere at quarterback currently. Anthony Richardson was a high draft pick who is still finding his way while Daniel Jones joined the Colts after crashing out with the New York Giants. Jason Bean of Kansas has also spent the last two years on and off the Colts depth chart.

What the future holds for Leonard remains to be seen but his next stop is Indianapolis and there were plenty of people excited about that on Saturday.

Riley Leonard: Back (Home) Again in Indiana

Riley Leonard's NFL Draft Selection:

Riley Leonard: A Colts Quarterback Combination?

Jon Gruden Reacts to Colts Selection of Leonard

Notre Dame Football on X:

Mike Golic, Jr. on Leonard's Destination:

Riley Leonard is a Great...Everything:

Analytical Look at Riley Leonard as He Heads to Indianapolis:

Riley Leonard on Being Drafted by Indianapolis Colts:

Colts Followers Find Riley Leonard's Basketball Highlights

All the best to Riley in Indianapolis. He may have been in Notre Dame for just a season but it was one of the most memorable seasons in the long history of the elite program.

