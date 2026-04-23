All Of The Ingredients Are In Place For A Magical 2026 For Notre Dame

Even prior to legendary Coach Lou Holtz passing away, Notre Dame had plenty of motivation and reasons to expect a huge season in 2026.



There are tangible indicators of this, and more subtle emotional ones, all building towards a "title or bust" mindset for everyone in and around this program.

Marcus Freeman has flipped the Notre Dame roster, its now one of the most talented in the country

More than anything else, raw talent wins football games. After spending four years grinding away at recruiting and working the portal, the Irish now have one of the most talented rosters in the country.



This is something I honestly never thought would be said about Notre Dame in the modern era, but through hard work, Freeman has a loaded locker room.

Having raw talent is one thing; getting that talent to all work together efficiently and effectively is another task altogether.



In order for the Irish to make a deep CFP run in 2026, the team must be jelled and ready to play winning football from the second the ball is kicked in the air against Wisconsin.



The program can't afford September slip-ups anymore.

The Notre Dame schedule is supremely manageable in 2026

Notre Dame has the luxury of being able to ease into the season this year in a way it hasn't been able to the last couple of years.



The Irish don't start out the year against teams with top talent like Miami or Texas A&M, where winning margins are tiny and near perfection is required to win.



That's a huge plus considering Freeman's history of slow starts to seasons - but with strong finishes.



By no means are early games against teams like Wisconsin or Rice guaranteed wins, no game ever is, but there is wiggle room in these matchups that should enable the Irish to collect wins while figuring out who they are this year.



This is a big reason for optimism.

"I hope I can make an impact the way Coach Holtz did"@NDFootball HC Marcus Freeman reflects on Lou Holtz's legacy ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2gAis53ZEN — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 5, 2026

Notre Dame is loaded with emotions and purpose in 2026

The bitter and abrupt end to the once-promising Notre Dame 2025 campaign has been a log burning bright on the motivational fire since early December.



Everyone connected to this program has an ax to grind and can't wait to prove to the world that the Irish are playoff worthy and can compete with any team in the country for the ultimate prize.



All of the ingredients are in place physically and emotionally for Notre Dame to earn CFP glory in 2026, all that's left to do is prove it where it matters, on the football field.